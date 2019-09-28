CMLL Releases Rush and Dragon Lee for Not Following Company Guidelines

– CMLL announced on the company’s official Twitter account that Rush and Dragon Lee have been released from the promotion. This comes after Rush won the ROH World title at last night’s ROH Death Before Dishonor event. You can see the statements released by CMLL and also Dragon Lee below. CMLL claimed Rush and Dragon Lee did not follow company guidelines.

Lee was also in action at last night’s event. He worked the TV title match against Shane Taylor, Flip Gordon, and Tracy Williams, which was won by Lee. Per the Lucha Blog Twitter account on Dragon Lee’s statement, “Dragon Lee can’t believe he gave his body to CMLL, raised their name in other places, and was fired like this. He was not planning on leaving. He thanks Paco Alonso (and no one else mentioned).”

According to Dave Meltzer’s on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, the issue that took place was one that had been building for a while. The promotion was not happy that Dragon Lee worked the PWG Battle of Los Angeles event, which he was told not to do. He stated that company president Chavo Luttaroth believes the promotion can put up whatever they want and still make money.

Regarding Rush, Chavo Luttaroth decided to “cut the guarantees” of a lot of top stars, including Rush. Additionally, it was reported that CMLL made it a lot more difficult for American promotions to work with the lucha stars and “raised the percentage or the cost to bring them in from CMLL.” As a result, those talents thought they could work with the American promotions or get themselves booked on their own, so a percentage would not have to be given to CMLL.

Meltzer added that Rush mainly makes his money through ROH and has a good deal with the promotion. Additionally, it’s believed he could work out a better deal with them now and possibly one with AEW or WWE in the future, adding, “He doesn’t need CMLL.” Also, the reason someone like Mistico did not quit is because he can’t use the gimmick outside of CMLL, who owns the rights. Another issue is that he doesn’t have a work visa to work in the US at the moment.

Meltzer continued that for Dragon Lee that CMLL isn’t really his thing or style and mainly cares about NJPW. The issue is that CMLL currently has a working deal with NJPW, and “it’s possible” Dragon Lee’s conflict with CMLL could affect him in NJPW.

As previously reported, Rush and Dragon Lee are set to work tonight’s ROH TV tapings in Las Vegas.

⚠ COMUNICADO OFICIAL: RUSH Y DRAGON LEE

El Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre ha sido forjador de las máximas figuras de este deporte durante 86 años caracterizándose por su disciplina y seriedad, es por ello que anuncia que a partir de este momento Rush y Dragon Lee pic.twitter.com/x7q988PWTw — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) September 28, 2019

Gracias sr Paco Alonso por todas las oportunidades por lo visto estoy expulsado del CMLL Bienvenida una nueva etapa de mi vida 👊🏻 pic.twitter.com/M2ajy6pag4 — Dragon Lee ドラゴンリー (@dragonlee95) September 28, 2019

Dragon Lee can't believe he gave his body to CMLL, raised their name in other places, and was fired like this. He was not planning on leaving. He thanks Paco Alonso (and no one else mentioned.) — luchablog (@luchablog) September 28, 2019