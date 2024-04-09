RVD Recalls Being Frustration About WWE Feud With Kane

RVD (Rob Van Dam) recently talked about a wide range of topics on his 1 Of a Kind podcast.

During it, the WWE Hall of Famer discussed working with Kane in WWE. Here are the highlights (per Wrestling Inc):

On their bad segment: “You just made me think of this horrible day for me, when Kane had me tied up and set me on fire. And oh my God, I just could not reach Bruce Prichard’s standards of being scared and in fear. They wanted me to scream like I’m a f****n’ scream princess in a horror movie…They kept being like (Bruce Prichard impression) cut! It’s the s***s.”

On working with the fellow WWE Hall of Famer: “Kane was awesome. Great dude, I liked tagging with him. It was a lot of fun. But during that whole time where he turned on me, took his mask off and stuff – for me, I just felt like a whipping boy, or you know, like food. Let me put it that way. I didn’t feel like they were doing much with me and Rob Van Dam’s direction in the company at that point.”