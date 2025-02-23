– As previously reported, former AEW wrestler Ryan Nemeth issued a complaint to AEW executives over his issues regarding his exit from the company and conflict with former AEW star CM Punk. Fightful reports that Nemeth filed a lawsuit in the Los Angeles Superior Court on February 14 against All Elite Wrestling, AEW CEO & President Tony Khan, and CM Punk. Nemeth’s lawsuit alleges assault, breach of contract, breach of implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing, and intentional interference with prospective advantage.

The lawsuit alleges that CM Punk (real name Phil Brooks) took part in a campaign to “terrorize and intimidate” Nemeth, including physical assault. Also, Nemeth claims that Khan did nothing to protect him and other talents from Punk’s “despicable conduct” because of Khan’s deep fascination and admiration of Punk, and he was their most popular talent. Nemeth alleges that Khan took a blind eye to Punk’s behavior. Also, Nemeth claims that AEW, Punk, and Tony Khan undertook an effort to blackball Nemeth so he can never work in the wrestling business again.

The lawsuit also states that during his time in AEW, Punk was also an employee and served in an executive leadership role. It says that in early 2023, Punk “assaulted and battered” two wrestlers known by their stage names as Matt and Nick Jackson (aka The Young Bucks). It’s not clear if this is meant to be referring to the backstage incident that took place following AEW All Out in September 2022 or a separate incident.

Nemeth’s lawsuit claims that Khan felt that Punk could not be removed from AEW without a substantial loss in profit. Khan also allegedly presented to AEW executives and wrestlers that producing the new AEW Collision show in 2023 was contingent on Punk’s involvement as the program’s top star, which is why Punk’s services were retained in spite of violently lashing out against other wrestlers.

It also claims that while Punk was suspended, the former AEW World Champion made it known that he “despised” Nemeth, even though “Nemeth did nothing to Brooks whatsoever.” Punk reportedly made it known that he was angry with Nemeth, and Nemeth says that “Brooks has a notorious history for taking violent action against others for no reason.” Later on April 16, 2023, Nemeth contacted AEW executives to inform them about his concerns that Punk would return from his AEW suspension and attempt to assault him. Nemeth also claims that on the next day, Tony Schiavone and other executives from AEW contacted him to explain what happened. Nemeth says he “calmly and factually explained” that he was attacked by Brooks in the locker room. Nemeth’s account indicates that Punk received no punishment from AEW following the incident.

After the locker room incident with Punk, Nemeth reportedly spoke with in-house counsel and attorneys for AEW, who promised to Nemeth that he would not be benched by AEW as a form of punishment. After the June 2023 incident, Nemeth claimed he was not booked by AEW for a match for over two months, resulting in his AEW income stream drying up. He also claims his popularity and marketability faded due to his absence from wrestling.

Nemeth later contacted AEW’s legal department again to complain that he was being punished for an incident he was not at fault for. He alleges that CM Punk was responsible for his being “benched,” and Tony Khan was complicit in Punk’s desires to attempt to ruin Nemeth’s wrestling career.

The account also claims an incident that occurred on August 12, 2023, where Nemeth was booked for an AEW TV taping in Greensboro, North Carolina. He claims that Punk reportedly saw him at en route to the sports arena and began texting. Pat Buck later contacted Nemeth in order to speak with him after getting to the arena. Nemeth spoke to Pat Buck after arriving and was informed by Buck he needed to immediately leave the arena and travel would be arranged for him to fly out on that same day. Nemeth claims the incident was embarrassing and humiliating as it happened in front of other wrestlers who saw him being kicked out of the arena. He also claims that fans saw him leaving the arena and took pictures, which were posted on social media and “viral,” cassuing “irreparable damage” to his marketability and reputation.

It’s alleged that Punk engineered the incident and demanded that Nemeth be told to leave and flown out of Greensboro, which Khan went along with. Later on August 15, Nemeth contacted AEW’s legal counsel and complained about being ejected from the arena at Punk’s demand. It’s said that lawyers were stunned and offered no explanation for Punk’s conduct, along with Tony Khan’s.

After continuing to follow-up with AEW’s legal department to resolve the situation, Nemeth says that AEW lawyer Chris Peck reached out to him in a bizarre email threatening legal action against him, accusing Nemeth of using a “ghost writer” in his emails. Ryan Nemeth claims that Khan was left heartbroken by CM Punk’s exit from AEW. AEW fired Punk, terminating his talent and employee contracts in September 2023 stemming from a backstage incident that took place at AEW All In London in August 2023. Punk would later sign with WWE, making his WWE return at Survivor Series in Chicago on November 25, 2023. Nemeth alleges that an infuriated Tony Khan blamed him for Punk leaving AEW.

Ryan Nemeth alleges that the defendants have embarked on a campaign to “blackball” Nemeth from wrestling and that Khan utilized “significant resources” to hinder Nemeth from making a living in wrestling again. The lawsuit calls their conduct “malicious” in that they intended to cause injury to the plaintiff and acted willfully with a conscious disregards for his rights.

Currently, Ryan Nemeth is reportedly seeking compensatory damages, punitive damages, and he’s demanding a jury trial. Nemeth is currently signed as a wrestling talent to TNA Wrestling.