Ryback Shares Proof That WWE Asked For His Social Media Accounts
It was previously reported that PWInsider claimed that WWE has the right to control the social media accounts of talent. Ryback later claimed that WWE did have their talents turn over the social media passwords and login information, and they did so to monitor their talent. He claimed that he refused to do it. It was later reported that wrestlers were contracted from various brands, who had been there for varying lengths of time, and they all said that they never had to do that. The report added when Ryback was asked for his accounts, it was only after he left the company.
Today, Ryback posted proof that WWE did ask him for his social media accounts. He posted a photo of a legal document in which the company asks him to hand over any social media documents where he uses their trademarks, including the name Ryback, The Big Guy or Feed Me More. So he was right that they were asking for his social media accounts, but only because he was using their IP.
This is just 1 Document from @wwe where they tried to threaten me to HAND OVER all my Social Media accounts that I created. I have spoke the truth 💯 percent on everything and have no reason to lie. Why would a multi billion dollar company need my social media you ask? #Power pic.twitter.com/0SlEHSwzSs
— The Big Guy (@Ryback22) May 11, 2019
