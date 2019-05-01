Ryback Claims WWE Has Superstars Sign Over Twitter Passwords to Monitor Talent on Social Media

– Former WWE Superstar Ryback responded to something that was revealed recently on PWInsider Elite Audio. According to PWInsider, WWE has the right to control Superstar Twitter accounts. Also, when new talents sign a contract, they are told to give their passwords and login information over to people in the WWE Digital Media department and not to give that information to anyone else.

It’s stated that WWE wants access to the accounts in order to push storylines and various social media campaigns. Ryback claimed that the rumor is true. However, he said that WWE does this as an excuse to monitor talents’ social media activity. He stated, “Yes, this is correct. I chose not sign it after they corralled all talent into a room and told everyone to sign in and turn it in. They attempted to try and corner me several times that day. It’s not to post storylines, that’s a cover and they can monitor the talent.”

He also added, “Eventually everyone will realize everything I have said from day 1 is 100 percent true. It’s not a good environment and they have gotten away with murder since @VinceMcMahon took over. Times are changing and changing fast though. We all know how the Warden goes out in Shawshank.”

Later when a fan suggested that WWE has the right to make up a social media account for a Superstar or name they have trademarked, Ryback responded, “No, it is not their right. Do you think @Schwarzenegger or @TheRock signs over their social media when taking on a role? Also since they are ‘Independent Contractors’ why should they be forced to sign anything over, especially when created before there?” You can check out his tweets and that exchange below.

Yes, this is correct. I chose not sign it after they corralled all talent into a room and told everyone to sign in and turn it in. They attempted to try and corner me several times that day. It’s not to post storylines, that’s a cover and they can monitor the talent. https://t.co/QzEJNt7WBX — The Big Guy (@Ryback22) May 1, 2019

Eventually everyone will realize everything I have said from day 1 is 100 percent true. It’s not a good environment and they have gotten away with murder since @VinceMcMahon took over. Times are changing and changing fast though. We all know how the Warden goes out in Shawshank. https://t.co/Bz5u5pCp4j — The Big Guy (@Ryback22) May 1, 2019