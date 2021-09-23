wrestling / News
Ryo Mizunami Set To Return To AEW Soon
In a post on Twitter, Ryo Mizunami announced that she will be returning to AEW soon, as she is getting ready to travel to the United States.
She wrote: “I’m going to the United States to wrestle AEW again. I’m looking forward to seeing everyone in America.”
Mizunami last wrestled for AEW back on May 5, when she lost to Abadon during an episode of Dark: Elevation.
そしてそして！
再びAEW参戦の為に渡米が決まりました✈️
またあのリングで闘える事に興奮してます！
I'm going to the United States to wrestle AEW again 🇺🇸
I'm looking forward to seeing everyone in America 😎👍#SEAdLINNNG #ANIKI🕶 pic.twitter.com/CsxHaVSRvH
— 水波綾 (Ryo Mizunami) (@mizunami0324) September 23, 2021
