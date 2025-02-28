Sabu Recalls Hating Doing Promos In WWE

On the latest episode of 1 Of A Kind, Sabu talked about hating his time in WWE because of promos, not liking to do promos, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On Vince McMahon pushing him to do promos in WWE: “I hated it, I despised it. One day, Vince goes, ‘To be a top babyface, you have to talk.’ Yeah, but I’m getting over the way I am. He said ‘I can get you over so much more.’ I said, ‘Yeah, but I kind of like what I’m doing. I did it myself.’ He said, ‘No no, I’ll get you to talk, and I can make anybody talk. Just me and you, the camera.’ I said, ‘All right.’

“So he wanted just me and him in the room. So I brought Rob with me. He says, ‘Rob, what are you doing here?’ ‘Moral support.’ But I couldn’t do it. He goes, ‘Say, homicidal, genocidal, suicidal.’ I said, ‘I can’t do that. I don’t call myself that’… I’ve never said I’m the greatest, even though it’s a work. I’ve never said I’m the best. You can say it, and I agree with you, but I’m not going to boast myself.”

On not being able to act: “It’s hard. I’m not an actor, I can’t act. Wrestling isn’t acting for me. It’s natural. I act like Sabu but to me, that’s easy. I’m not acting. If I have to act, it’s much harder work. And if I’m faking it, you’ll see right through it.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit 1 Of A Kind an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.