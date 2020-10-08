Sadie Gibbs Didn’t Doubt Herself Until She Signed With AEW, Talks Nearly Moving to US Before Pandemic

Sadie Gibbs is currently an ex-AEW star, but she very nearly came to the US to work there just before COVID-19 hit. Gibbs joined AEW at the Casino Battle Royal at All Out last year, then worked two matches on AEW Dark before the pandemic became a problem. Gibbs discussed how close she was to moving to the US before the shutdown kept her in the UK. AEW ultimately released her in August, but the door is reportedly open for her return at some point. You can check out highlights and the full audio below:

On doubting herself when she signed with AEW: “The biggest challenge I found I faced was when I got signed. Because for me, that was — that questioned my worth. I didn’t feel worthy of being signed, which was the scary bit. And that’s when you’re in an emotional battle, because you’ve had all this belief in yourself climbing the ladder, and you get to that point and you’re like, ‘Oh my god, I’m here.’ And that’s when it — I don’t know, yeah. That’s the first time I ever felt a sense of questioning myself. But I definitely grew in the time I spent with All Elite Wrestling, I’ve grown and I’m so happy with the person I’m becoming.”

On nearly moving to the US before the COVID shutdown: “I was actually planning on moving out. My flight was booked for [March] 25th, my suitcases were packed and ready. So yeah, I was planning. And [the shutdown] happened on the 20th. And I thought, ‘Maybe I wasn’t meant to go at this point of time,’ you know? Because it was within five days, I just couldn’t believe it. I was like, ‘God, if I’d flown two days before, I would have been in. It’s bizarre. But yeah, it’s gutting, but in the same thing you can’t — I don’t like to get in one of the negative headspace[s] where I’m dwelling on everything, and feeling sorry for myself. Because I’m lucky these opportunities came into my life, and I just have to take what I can from it and keep going.”

