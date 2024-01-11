Various News: Salina de La Renta and Other Wrestlers Eliminated From The Floor, AEW Dynamite Highlights, Konosuke Takeshita On His Dynamite Main Event

– Salina de La Renta and other wrestlers were competitors on FOX’s new reality series The Floor and have all been eliminated.

Zane Riley was eliminated on episode one. Darin Corbin was eliminated in episode two. As was a man named Charles, who wrestled as Milo Beasley and Naphtali in Florida.

Finally, Salina was eliminated on last night’s episode. PWInsider notes that Salina won the ‘A-Listers’ category but lost in the ‘Bugs’ category.

– In a post on Twitter, Konosuke Takeshita commented on main eventing last night’s AEW Dynamite. He wrote: “My story with AEW began 3 years ago with a Dark elevation match in @dailysplace. And today I had a match in the main event of #AEWDynamite. I will be able to show more dramatics in the future.”

