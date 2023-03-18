Sam Adonis Joins MLW Battle Riot V

– Major League Wrestling (MLW) has announced Sam Adonis as the latest entrant for Battle Riot V next month. The event is slated for Saturday, April 8 at the 2300 Arena. Here’s the full announcement:

Sam Adonis enters Battle RIOT V

MLW returns to Philly April 8

(PHILADELPHIA) — Major League Wrestling today announced Sam Adonis as a participant in the 40-wrestler Battle RIOT V when MLW returns to Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena on Saturday, April 8.

A perennial main eventer in Mexico, Sam Adonis was once described by a Mexican tabloid as “the most hated man in Mexico.” Now he’s putting his name in the mix as one of the 40 combatants in Battle RIOT V.

Standing 6’4″, the Pittsburgh showboat’s big mouth and unapologetic attitude have helped launch him into stardom.

Flagrantly breaking the rules in bouts, Adonis can back up his trash talking, unleashing 450 splashes, brainbusters and his signature Orange Blossom Thunder Driver.

Forever hated by Mexican fans for defeating Blue Panther and taking his hair in a high-profile Luchas de Apuestas, Adonis thrives on the shock and scandal of his fame and success.

Ruthless in and away from the ring, this abrasive heat seeker can switch-up styles from lucha to brawling to whatever it takes to get the win.

Now Mexico’s top rudo enters the Battle RIOT. Will he grab the golden ticket and secure a title shot anytime, anywhere against Hammerstone?

40 wrestlers will riot in Philly as one combatant looks to outlast 39 others and earn a world title shot anytime, anywhere against Alex Hammerstone.

Battle RIOT entrants:

John Hennigan

Raven

Willie Mack

Rickey Shane Page

Shigehiro Irie

Sam Adonis

Mr. Thomas

1 Called Manders

Jimmy Lloyd

More entrants and matches will be announced in the coming weeks ahead at MLW.com.