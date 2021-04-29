Sam Gradwell on Receiving a Contract Offer From William Regal

– Give Me Sport recently spoke to NXT UK Superstar Sam Gradwell, who discussed his journey to NXT UK and wrestling, and receiving his first contract offer from William Regal. Below are some highlights.

Sam Gradwell on picking up a win over Dave Mastiff: “It’s the biggest win of my NXT UK career so far and I believe it will be nothing but wins going forward. NXT UK especially over the last year, we’ve really picked up our identity. Our backing track has been flesh on flesh, hard-hitting, in-your-face action and that’s where I’m most at home. I’m comfortable trash-talking, I love getting in an opponent’s head and in the coming weeks you’re going to see more of that.”

On beginning his training at 17: “I was 17 when I first started wrestling training. I found the Grand Pro Wrestling training school in Manchester and got the train from Blackpool to Manchester on a weekly basis. It was run by Johnnie Brannigan. It was the best thing I ever did. We would train for three hours on a Sunday and throughout that my imagination ran wild. As soon as you think you’ve learnt it all or you’ve learnt enough you soon realize that you’ve only just scratched the surface. From my first match, everything kind of snowballed from there. My first went into my second, into my third, into the fiftieth and hundredth.”

Gradwell on getting a contract offer from William Regal: “It was a dream come true, anyone that gets that call and tells you differently has a problem with telling the truth. It’s hard to explain. Someone like William Regal, knowing he’s gone to bat for you – motivates you beyond what you thought you’re capable of. To get that call, it felt like it was the beginning. A culmination of a dream come true, the end of one part of my career and the beginning of another.”