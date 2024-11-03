Sambus’ AEW Collision Review 11.02.24  

Hello friends! Loaded edition of Collision lined up for us tonight, and that’s a smart move on AEW’s part, looking to capitalize on those who watched Crown Jewel earlier and want to keep the good times rolling. As such, we’ve got a Women’s championship defence, as Mariah May takes on Anna Jay, a Day of the Dead match between Thunder Rosa and Harley Cameron, as well as Kyle Fletcher vs Komander. Not only that, Jon Moxley is scheduled to make an appearance, which should give us all something meaty to get our teeth into. Bring it!

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Venue: Liacouras Center

Commentators: Nigel McGuinness & Tony Schiavone

We are LIVE in Philly, with various members of the roster in the ring and gathered on stage as Tony Schiavone welcomes the new AEW tag team champions, Private Party! Zay and Quen head down to the ring, and shake hands with the Outrunners and Danny Garcia. Perhaps notably, FTR are not clapping.

Schiavone says after a 7 month reign, they defeated the Young Bucks, and that must feel great. The crowd chants ‘You deserve it”. Zay takes the mic and says at the beginning of the year, they said ‘new year, new champs’. It may have taken them a long time, but Philly – they did it! Quen calls out the Young Bucks, and wants to say thank you for making them earn this. Every time they step in the ring, they get better and better, and these titles prove it. So what’s next for Private Party? Shots are later! First, they are willing to defend these titles against anybody and everybody. Zay and Quen hold up the titles in the faces of FTR!

Magnum takes the mic, and says they came here for one reason only, to celebrate the 5 year journey of Private Party. Floyd says what’s in the past is in the past. Now, it’s Private Party’s time. The sign outside doesn’t say FTR, it doesn’t say Private Party, it says AEW, where the best tag teams wrestle. Zay says this party is never gonna end, because there ain’t no party like a Private Party, and that’s a flex. PP’s music hits, and the tag team division has seemingly been put on notice.

*Backstage, we see Mariah May arriving at the arena. Anna Jay arrives too, and says Philly better get ready for the new AEW Women’s champion.

*Tapped for later tonight, Roderick Strong vs Shane Taylor, Kyle Fletcher vs Komander, and Moxley is in the building. Up next, the Day of the Dead match!

*Renee Paquette is with the Acclaimed. With new AEW tag team champions, what are the Acclaimed’s take on the changing of the guard? Bowens says they’re proud of Private Party, but don’t get comfortable, the Acclaimed are coming for them. Caster says they won’t stop just because it’s not the Bucks on top anymore. The Acclaimed have the best wrestler ever on board. Bowens is about to do the ‘everyone loves the Acclaimed’ shtick but Caster cuts him off and finishes the sentence off for him. Caster is carrying an MVP card, and he doesn’t know their answer just yet. Dissension between Caster and Bowens as Bowens cuts Caster off now with the ‘nut up or shut up’ line.

[Dia De Los Muertos Match] Thunder Rosa vs Harley Cameron

Super special ring entrance for Thunder Rosa, and she places a photo of Harley by a table of candles, ready to send her to the ‘other side’. Cameron with a step-up enziguri, but Rosa is back up and tosses Cameron across the ring. Kick to the midsection, one to the arm as well. Basement dropkick through the ropes, and Rosa chops the chest of Cameron. She pulls out a gravestone and smashes it over Cameron’s head, and then smacks her with a trash can lid. Rosa traps the arm, walks the safety rail, but Cameron yanks her and pulls her off. Cameron chokes her out and drives her shoulder first into the steel steps, screaming ‘I’M LA MERA MERA’. Cameron sets up a themed board by the guard rail, but Rosa reverses and tosses Cameron into it, before stomping the pieces on top of her!

Thunder Rosa pulls out a trash can and tosses it in the ring, along with a couple of steel chairs and a table. Chair shot to the back of Harley Cameron, and Rosa drives the point of the chair into her throat. Chinbreaker from Cameron to escape, followed by a Russian legsweep on the floor. Cameron locks in a grounded abdominal stretch, until Rosa works out of it. They trade clotheslines against the ropes, and both have the same idea with a running hair pull. Lungblower from Rosa gets a 2 count, and she sets a couple of chairs up, heading out of the ring again to grab a big skull-shaped board. Cameron comes in with a pinata, smashing it over the head of Rosa as candy flies everywhere!

Cameron with a biiiig suplex through the skull board! 1, 2, no. Rosa is placed on a chair, Cameron goes for a flying knee but Rosa moves and Cameron lands on the chair. Another chairshot from Rosa now, and she shoves the trash can on top of Cameron, kicking away at it. Cameron wears the trash can in the corner as Rosa sets up a table, just one set of legs. Rosa takes a run up…elevated dropkick off the table, to Cameron in the corner! 1, 2, 3.

Winner: Thunder Rosa

Time: 10:01

Rating: ***1/4 – They used the stipulation well, giving us some fun spots without going too crazy. Both women came off well here, and Cameron has won some supporters as the crowd seemed reasonably split.



*Lexy Nair is with the Undisputed Kingdom. Roddy knows that Shane Taylor is a bad man, but tonight he’s just an obstacle. He’s just part of the road towards Max at Full Gear. Strong is happy that Cole is back and better than ever, but Strong will get his first win tonight. Brian Cage rocks up with the Murderhawk Lance Archer. Archer tells them all to sit their asses down. If they get in their way, everybody dies.

Kyle Fletcher vs Komander

Fletcher takes his time, taking off his flashy pants, and then throws them at Komander, following up with a big boot as the bell rings. Oh wow, biiiig scoop slam from Fletcher, nice. Another scoop slam, and then Kyle places Komander in the buckles in a tree of woe, kicking away at him. Komander evades a blow in the corner, springboards off the ropes but gets caught…crucifix bomb counters though! Tijeras and a dropkick connect and Komander chops Fletcher in the corner. Arm control, steps up to the ropes, does his fancy footwork and Klye Fletcher just shoves him hard to the floor, tremendous. Apron powerbomb! Fletcher poses as we head to PIP.

Kyle runs Komander into the safety rail before bringing him back inside the ring. Back elbow takes Komander down to the canvas, and gets a 2 count. Another tree of woe from Fletcher, he charges in but Komander sits up, and nails a Shiranui! He misses a suicide dive to the outside though…and Kyle hits a big boot to Alex Abrahantes on the outside to big heat. That pisses Komander off, who dives with a springboard moonsault to the outside. Komander heads back to the top, avoids a reversal, Spanish Fly in the center of the ring from Komander, 1, 2, no!

Komander is poised, runs for a moonsault but dives into a double boot to the face, DAMN! Aussie Bomb connects, 1, 2, no! Kyle may be thinking Tiger Driver as he hooks the arms, but Komander reverses into a hurracanrana, 1, 2, no! Poisonrana attempt, Kyle holds on and tries to send him to the outside, they tumble over the ropes…and Komander is still on his shoulders! Poisonrana on the outside! Komander and Fletcher battle on the apron, tilt-a-whirl slam on the apron from Komander, and now back in the ring he hits a moonsault for 2. Komander takes another run, but Kyle cuts him off. Running kick in the corner, and now the Brainbuster…Komander escapes! Springboard Mexican Destroyer! Fletcher heads to the outside and Komander climbs the ropes…he walks the entire side of the ropes and nails the flipping dive! Back in the ring, Komander tries the rope walk shooting star but Kyle crotches him. Sheer drop brainbuster. Running kick in the corner again, and now Fletcher sets him up on the top rope. BRAINBUSTAHHHHH! 1, 2, 3.

Winner: Kyle Fletcher



Time: 13:25



Rating: ***3/4 – Yeah this was NEAT! Cracking encounter with both men looking fantastic, pulling out some crazy stuff. Komander in particular was on point, just looking so crisp. I had a blast watching this.



Fletcher starts attacking Komander after the match, but here comes Mark Davis, who isn’t happy with Kyle’s actions. Davis gets in his face. Fletcher ends up just walking off, as neither man want to come to blows just yet.

*Jack Perry is backstage. He says that there are lots of changes these days, some for the better, some not so good. Daniel Garcia approaches, he just wants to talk. He wants to grab him by the throat, but he thought he’d try something different, something new. They’re different people, Perry was handed everything. Garcia has been dealing with pretentious pieces of trash like him his entire life. Perry says he’s been through everything Garcia has. Perry thinks Garcia is afraid to be the person he needs to be, afraid to make the sacrifices. That’s why Garcia isn’t ready.

Brian Cage & Lance Archer vs Shaun Smith & Joe Keys

Pour one out for Smith and Keys. Cage takes Keys’ head off with a lariat, and hits a German. He tags in Archer, who connects with a series of running elbows in the corner. Archer misses a clothesline, allowing Keys to tag in Smith…who runs right into a Boss Man Slam. Archer clotheslines Smith from the top turnbuckle to the apron, and tags in Cage for the rope-assisted superplex. Keys attacks Archer from behind, who responds with a chokeslam. Cage with a powerbomb, with Archer adding a chokeslam at the same time for a nice double team combo. 1, 2, 3.

Winners: Brian Cage & Lance Archer

Time: 2:04

Rating: N/R – Obvious Squash Time. Cage & Archer could be fun if they’re allowed to run wild on the division for a bit. Let’s just hope they’re not made to look like goons too early.

They continue the assault after the match with a Blackout and a Drill Claw. The Undisputed Kingdom rush out with chairs to run them off. We see Shane Taylor preparing backstage, watching Roddy intently.

*Lexy Nair is standing by AR Fox, congratulating him for his showing against Ricochet the other week. Nick Wayne shows up, and says a lot has changed since they last saw each other. Wayne says Christian Cage told him to always hold a grudge, and he hasn’t forgiven Fox for jumping him in his wrestling school. Fox wants to face Wayne next week on Collision, and tells him not to sleep on Hook either.

*Kris Statlander is backstage, saying she has been replaying Wednesday’s Dynamite over and over again in her head. She wants Mercedes’ TBS title at Full Gear. Mone shields herself with her entourage and hides in her dressing room. She knows that Kris is locked in, and the target is mone. Statlander says this year at Full Gear, she’ll walk out as the new TBS champion. I’m KEEN for Statlander vs Mone, that could be a great contest.

*Back at ringside, the music of Jon Moxley hits, and here comes Moxley, Yuta and Shafir. The three of them stay in the aisle instead of heading into the ring. Moxley on the mic says they’re in the home of Orange Cassidy, who in 3 weeks says he’s going to cut the head off the snake and win the AEW World championship? OC wants to be the king, huh? It’s not that simple. The game doesn’t begin at Full Gear, it’s already begun. The question is whether or not Cassidy can even make it to Full Gear with his body and mind in tact. Wouldn’t it be something for Philly to be proud of if OC could bring the title home? Moxley cut his teeth here, he knows what it takes to make it here. Grit, guts, determination, unshakeable character, people like Wheeler Yuta. Honest, hard-working people who do their job. Moxley loves Wheeler Yuta, he would do anything for this kid. He understands sacrifice, putting your ego aside. He knows what it’s like to fight for something bigger than himself.

The music of…Action Andretti hits! Andretti strolls out and grabs a mic in the ring. Action can’t stand to listen to this for another second. Andretti says Yuta is not what Philly represents. With that scruffy ass beard, it looks like he came out of Amish town. Andretti is a real Philly guy, and they’re not about talking, they’re all about action. He didn’t come here to chit-chat, he came here to throw hands, right here, right now. Good fiery stuff from Andretti here.

Oh, but Pac attacks from behind! Bryce Remsbury arrives, and Andretti agrees to the impromptu match as the bell rings!

Pac vs Action Andretti

Pac chokes out Andretti in the ropes, before sending him to the floor. Pac body slams Andretti on the floor, then rolls back into the ring to break the count and flips off Remsburg. Andretti gets tossed into the guard rail a couple of times, and Nigel questions where the rest of Top Flight are. YEAH! Terrible friends. Pac drives his boot into the face of Andretti in the corner, followed by a running uppercut. Side headlock applied, Andretti escapes and hits a handspring back elbow to create some space. Pop-up dropkick connects, Pac spills to the outside and Andretti follows up with a tope con hilo. Mounted punches back in the ring, Pac catches him and walks him out of the corner, but an enziguri connects from Andretti. Springboard Disaster Kick, and a Falcon Arrow! 1, 2, no, he did the deal but it wasn’t enough. Yuta distracts Remsburg, and Marina Shafir gets involved, taking out the legs of Andretti. Pump kick from Pac, he gets Action on the top rope, and hits a superplex.

Pac runs at Action and immediately locks in the Brutalizer, as Andretti verbally taps.

Winner: Pac

Time: 8:05

Rating: *** – Fine stuff here, and I particularly liked that finish, with Pac slapping on the Brutalizer for the instant game over. Andretti has looked good with this change in attitude, and his promo showed he’s still got potential.

Pac keeps the hold locked in after the bell as Andretti passes out from the pain. Orange Cassidy shows up in the crowd! He takes a mic, and says ‘Go Birds!’ OC remembers when Yuta first started training, when he slept on OC’s couch. Remember that? He had a room mate…Chuck Taylor, remember him? The old Wheeler Yuta never would have let someone wrap a chair around their mentor’s neck and crush it. Moxley doesn’t care about Yuta, he’s using him. OC says he’s going to show Moxley up at Full Gear. He will bring back the old AEW and become the next AEW World champion.

Moxley slaps Yuta a little, and sends him out to get Orange Cassidy. Yuta grabs a chair and heads out to meet Cassidy. Yuta seems torn when he finally gets face to face with him. OC tosses the chair away, and nails him with an Orange Punch! Moxley has had enough, and heads out after them. OC heads up into the stands and puts his sunglasses on as the Death Riders/BCC try to regroup.

*Malakai Black is shown in a video package. For those who sit still too long, they’re prone to doing bad things. Black feels he has become a shadow. Him and Cole are becoming relics of a bygone era. Black wants Cole to muffle the voices. Cole vs Black occurs on Dynamite this Wednesday. Should be good!

*Lexy Nair is with Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher. Kyle is tired of looking at the past, he wants to look into the future. Congrats to Private Party on their title win, but Kyle remembers beating them a few months ago. So he thinks him and Takeshita deserve a tag team title shot. Konosuke says on Wednesday, he’ll end Ricochet. Fletcher says to bring anyone you want, he doesn’t care.

Lio Rush vs Ariya Daivari

Daivari attacks Rush as the bell ring, and body slams him to the mat. Lio with a tijeras into a flurry of offense in the corner. Clubbing blows, the ref even has to pull him off! Daivari gets Lio on his shoulders, Lio avoids it. Misdirection from Rush, gets a rollup for 2. Reverse neckbreaker from Daivari gets a 2 as well. Both men trade chops, lariat from Rush and a Falcon Arrow gets 2. Suicide dive takes out Josh Woods at ringside…and another takes out Mark Sterling! Lio with a tijeras from the apron, and both men work back into the ring, where Daivari hits a snap DDT. Pepsi Twist is avoided, bottom rope springboard stunner connects. Lio up top, frog splash! 1, 2, 3.

Winner: Lio Rush

Time: 4:42

Rating: N/R – Good progression for Lio’s new aggressive side, and it’s cool to see someone ‘fresh’ getting these glorified squash match opportunities.



*Lexy Nair is standing by with MxM Collection and Johnny TV. We saw Johnny watching their match last week, and Johnny says he’s seen it all…and MxM have ‘it’. Johnny says if they want to collab, they can slide into his DMs. He saunters off, and Mansoor says ‘damn he knows how to make an exit’ before they both slowly descend out of shot. Love it.

Roderick Strong (w/ Undisputed Kingdom) vs Shane Taylor (w/ Shane Taylor Promotions)

This is Strong’s first match towards his 3 wins needed to face MJF at Full Gear. In case you missed ROH, the Infantry are now alinged with Shane Taylor Promotions and are part of the entourage at ringside. Taylor manages to beat down Strong in the corner as we see MJF watching at home. Taylor tosses Strong back into the corner and chops the chest, following up with some big forearms. Strong with a dropkick through the ropes, tries to dive back into the ring but Taylor slaps him out of the air. Tower of London attempt from Taylor! No, he hits a rope-assisted shoulder breaker instead.

Big biel out of the corner from Taylor and he charges in for a clothesline. Another biel as Strong is getting ragdolled around the ring. Strong tries to mount a comeback, but walks into a misdirection lariat for 2. Strong fights out of a side headlock, and they trade forearms. Strong looks for the Olympic Slam but can’t lift Taylor, and eats a headbutt instead. Taylor misses a leg drop on the apron, allowing Strong some respite. Dropkick to the back connects, and Strong is on the apron now, diving shoulder block. Taylor pushes him off, both men back in the ring, and Strong comes back with flying forearms. A lariat gets just a 1 count for Strong. Olympic Slam attempt again, still can’t get it. Taylor misses a knee lift, and Strong finally nails the Olympic Slam! 1, 2, no.

Running Knee misses, and Taylor catches him with a spinebuster and a splash for 1, 2, no! Taylor goes for the package piledriver, but Strong hits the rising knee! The referee botches the pin attempt, but it’s enough for the 1, 2, 3.

Winner: Roderick Strong

Time: 9:25

Rating: *** – Another match where the ‘undercard’ talent got to look pretty damn good. Shame about that botched finish, but it doesn’t take away from the bulk of the work these guys did. Fans will need a bit of time to re-adjust to Strong as a face, but he’s good at changing up his game, building steam with his quick-fire offense.



*A four-way contenders series is set for Full Gear. Outrunners vs Top Flight, FTR vs House of Black, and LFI vs The Acclaimed are the qualifying matches over the next few weeks, with the winners of those matches facing Private Party in a 4-way at Full Gear.

*Kyle Fletcher & Konosuke Takeshita vs Ricochet & Mystery Partner is made official for Dynamite this week.

*Video package for Mina Shirakawa. “Mina Is Coming!” Yessss.

[AEW Women’s World Championship] Mariah May (c) vs Anna Jay

Collar and elbow tie-up, Mariah backs Anna into the corner, but Anna shoves her back. Shoulder block from Jay, side headlock takedown, body scissors reversal from May though. Both women jockey for an arm drag, Jay eventually gets a swinging neckbreaker for a 1 count. Back suplex into the turnbuckle by May, and she pounds away at the back of the neck, perhaps softening Jay up for the Storm Zero.

Mariah rears back on the neck in the ropes and hits a shotgun dropkick to the back as we head to our last PIP break. Hard Irish whip into the corner, followed by a vertical suplex gives May a 2 count. Jay runs the ropes but runs into a side slam from May for 2. Kick to the spine from the champion, and another shotgun dropkick gets 2. May misses a splash in the corner, and Anna mounts a comeback. She repeatedly whips May into opposite buckles, and comes back with some flying elbows. Sunset flip escape from May in the corner, flatliner from Anna Jay, followed by a backstabber. 1, 2, no.

Spinning heel kick in the corner, Iconoclasm attempt, but May instead holds onto the ringpost and chokes her out! Top rope shotgun dropkick from the champion. Backdrop suplex! 1, 2, no. Jay goes for a backslide, countered. Running knee by May! 1, 2, no. May drapes Anna over the middle rope, but Anna escapes and connects with a neckbreaker over the ropes. She ascends the ropes, May goes for the tijeras, but Jay shrugs her off. Blockbuster from the top, 1, 2, no. Queenslayer locked in! She has May trapped in the center of the ring…May grabs the ref and uses the momentum to roll through into a pin attempt for 2. Jacknife by Mariah May, 1, 2, 3!

Winner and STILL AEW Women’s World Champion: Mariah May

Time: 10:21

Rating: *** – Good effort by Anna Jay, although it felt like the match didn’t get a chance to kick into higher gear. As a main event, it was a tad underwhelming, but elsewhere this would have been more than fine.

Mariah May cradles her championship, before offering a hand to Anna to help her up…and then drops the hand, leaving her hanging. May celebrates and heads up the ramp as Collision fades out. Good night everybody! Thanks for joining us – we’ll see you next time.