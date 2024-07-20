Sambus’ NJPW G1 Climax 34 Night 1 Review  

Good morning, friends! It’s G1 time, baby! Theo Sambus here, and I’ll be your host for the entire NJPW G1 Climax 34 tournament – I’ll predominantly be providing reviews for 411 a couple of hours after the show ends, but I’ll be peppering in some live coverage here and there, like the Finals weekend, as well as any cards that look especially strong. If there’s a Night that you guys particularly want live coverage for, drop a comment below and I’ll see what I can do. Like any G1, this is a test of endurance for the viewers as much as the wrestlers themselves!

While the last couple of years haven’t set the world on fire, the G1 Climax tournament is normally consistent in delivering some absolute bangers, and it’s always fun to see just how insane Gedo’s booking can get. Today, our main event of Shingo vs Naito looks particularly tasty, so hopefully we’ll get the Road to Wrestle Kingdom kicked off in style. Let’s do this!

Location: Osaka, Japan

Venue: Edion Arena

English Commentary: Chris Charlton & Walker Stewart

Match One: [B Block] ‘Snow Leopard’ Boltin Oleg [0] vs Ren Narita [0]

Narita attacks Oleg as he gets in the ring, but Oleg fires back with a shoulder block, gets Narita on his shoulders…Narita escapes and heads to the floor. They trade places, Narita boots Oleg off the apron and then whips him into the guard rail a few times. The referee takes the reinforced push-up bar away from Narita, but the distraction allows him to hit Oleg with a chair. The arm of Oleg is wrapped around the guard rail, as Narita applies the pressure.

Back in the ring, a boot to the face takes Oleg down and Narita makes a cover for 2 before working over the arm again. Oleg rolls through on an armbar attempt, lifts Narita up, but Narita reverses back into an armbar. Oleg reaches the rope and Narita has to break the hold. Narita tries for an armdrag, Oleg holds on and nails a dropkick. Gutwrench blocked by Narita, doesn’t block a chop to the throat though! Guillotine knee by Narita cuts him off though. Guillotine knee again, this time off the top, 1, 2, no, but Narita transitions straight into an armbar. Oleg rolls over, lifts up Narita onto his shoulders, hits an F5! Oleg gets him back on his shoulders, Kamikaze connects! 1, 2, 3.

Winner: Boltin Oleg

Time: 7:39

Rating: **3/4 – Pretty good opener here with Narita trying to disarm the big man with arm-based offense. Oleg could be a dominant force in this tournament.

Match Two: [A Block] Shota Umino [0] vs Callum Newman [0]

Umino and Newman tee off as the bell rings, exchanging strikes, Newman off the ropes building speed, Umino too until Umino catches him, drops Newman with a body slam and a running dropkick. Newman takes out the legs and hits a double stomp to the back, gets a 1 count, and then applies a Boston Crab to keep up the pressure. He steps back to heighten the angle, but Umino grabs the rope. Kick to the arm, knee to the midsection, but Umino with a dropkick to the face. Running uppercut in the corner from Umino, leg takedown into an STF in the center of the ring. Newman struggles and gets his foot on the ropes.

Standing switches, Umino messes up a springboard tornado DDT, recovers with a knee to the face but Newman counters with a Stundog Millionaire and a Shining Wizard for 2. Newman traps the arms behind Umino, but Umino backs him into the corner. Roaring elbow by Umino, enziguri from Newman, Oscutter attempt but Umino gets a cutter of his own! Umino lines him up in the corner, knee to the back of the neck, and hits the tornado DDT. Fight It Out connects for 2, Starting Ignition follows up as he looks for the Death Rider but Newman escapes, rollup for 2. Elbow to the face of Newman, uppercut, standing Spanish Fly in answer from Newman! Newman charges in the corner, dropkick to the back, and a double stomp off the top, followed by the Oscutter! 1, 2, 3.

Winner: Callum Newman

Time: 9:46

Rating: **3/4 – Umino looked a little rough at times but this still feels like quite the upset. Has Gedo already messed up everyone’s Pick ’ems?! Newman has SANADA tomorrow so let’s see if he can keep the momentum going.

Match Three: [B Block] El Phantasmo [0] vs HENARE [0]

ELP doesn’t seem intimidated as this one begins. Side headlock from HENARE, shoulder block, and another takes ELP off his feet. Springboard kick misses from HENARE, ELP knocks him to the floor and hits a tope suicida on the outside. High angle senton and a springboard moonsault back in the ring gets a 2 count for ELP. He tries to get HENARE on his shoulders but the big man elbows out of it. Flurry of strikes with a kick to the chest sends ELP to the mat. He continues the assault in the corner, dumps ELP from his shoulders, and hits a standing senton for 2. Phantasmo battles back with chops, but a series of clotheslines keeps HENARE firmly in control. HENARE goes for a running lariat but ELP counters with a lariat of his own! HENARE with a knee in the corner and the Berserker, which gets a 2.

Strikes exchanged, ELP pulls off the elbow pads and they go blow for blow now. Roundhouse kick from HENARE! Running kick to the chest just gets a 1. Dropkick gets a 1 for ELP. Enziguri by ELP, goes for a diving headbutt but ELP cuts him off with a sudden death superkick. Burning Hammer!! Thunderkiss 86 splash connects, 1, 2, NO. ELP looks for the CR2 but HENARE kicks his way out of the attempt, Samoan Drop and a rampage tackle gets a 2. Rollup by ELP, 1, 2, no. Streets of Rage connects for HENARE for the 1, 2, 3.

Winner: HENARE

Time: 9:29

Rating: ***1/4 – Decent showing from both guys, I think ELP could be a lot of fun in this year’s tournament. HENARE seems to have stepped up his game too, no complaints here.

Match Four: [A Block] Great-O-Khan [0] vs Zack Sabre Jr [0]

Rapid-fire grappling as the bell rings, with neither man getting the advantage. O-Khan lifts ZSJ and just dumps him over the top rope to the floor! O-Khan heads out to meet him on the floor and they grapple on the entranceway. Guillotine locked in, O-Khan runs forward and drives ZSJ right through the ringside barricade! Zack tosses the chairs around and challenges O-Khan to fight him among the fans. More grappling, now into a strike battle, and the referee is counting in the ring. Big right hand to the gut from O-Khan as he heads back to the ring. Zack is still down as the ref reaches 18! 19! No, Zack dives back into the ring.

Gutwrench suplex meets ZSJ and O-Khan covers for 2. Jumping knee into the midsection of Sabre Jr, goes for a lariat but ZSJ gets a rear naked choke, and a dropkick when O-Khan tries to shake him off. Fireman’s carry slam by O-Khan, monkey flip with wrist control maintained, judo toss, ZSJ with a toss of his own into an armbar. Judo toss again from O-Khan, wrist control still maintained, and ZSK with a Northern Lights suplex. Olympic Slam from O-Khan connects, Zack with an arm drag, and now they devolve into kicks…and they slap each other in the face! Belly-to-belly suplex from O-Khan, 1, 2, no.

O-Khan has the claw applied, ZSJ counters into a triangle choke though! O-Khan lifts him up and delivers a one-armed powerbomb to break the hold. 1, 2, no, Zack kicks out. Kicks to the arm by ZSJ, leg takedown by O-Khan to block the PK, and now the claw is applied again. O-Khan bites him too, goes for the Eliminator but ZSJ counters with a DDT followed by the Zack Driver, which gets the 1, 2, 3!

Winner: Zack Sabre Jr

Time: 11:11

Rating: ***1/2 – Loved the early feel of this one as they grappled on the floor. O-Khan met Zack at his technical game, but ultimately ZSJ was able to eek out the victory. Good stuff.

Match Five: [B Block] Hirooki Goto [0] vs Jeff Cobb [0]

Both men charge at the bell and immediately start the exchange of elbows. Cobb with a shoulder block, misses a standing moonsault, double clothesline from both guys. MEAT! Hip toss blocked, Cobb with another shoulder block, Goto low bridges the top rope, sending Cobb to the floor and follows up with a springboard crossbody. Back in the ring, clothesline in the corner and Goto goes for a biel, Cobb holds on and levels him with a big lariat.

Thrust to the throat and Cobb stands on the chest of Goto. Fireman’s carry takedown and Cobb nails the standing moonsault this time, getting a 2 count out of it. Spinning wheelkick in the corner from Cobb! Goto tosses him forward to break a bulldog attempt, hits a dropkick to the knee. Running lariat but he can’t take Cobb down. One more running lariat finally does the job. Goto hits his spinning wheelkick in the corner and does hit the bulldog, 1, 2, no. Big right hand from Cobb, Goto with the Ushigoroshi! 1, 2, no. GTR is denied, Cobb gets Goto on his shoulders…victory roll from Goto for 2. Tour of the Islands blocked! Goto gets a sleeper, blocked by Cobb who lifts Goto into a vertical suplex, and transitions to nail the Tour of the Islands! 1, 2, 3!

Winner: Jeff Cobb

Time: 7:24

Rating: ***1/4 – This felt like the Never Openweight style of matches, with both guys going at it unrelentingly. Fun sprint with an impressive finishing stretch.

Match Six: [A Block] SANADA [0] vs Jake Lee [0]

A series of standing switches begins this one as Jake Lee backs SANADA into the ropes and allows a clean break, but SANADA fires back with a dropkick to the knee. Goozle, chokeslam connects for Lee and he covers SANADA for 2. Lee lines up a shot on SANADA but misses the big boot in the corner, SANADA capitalizes and hits the Magic Screw. SANADA hops up for a quick moonsault, which gets a 2 count. Shining Wizard connects, goes for another but Lee catches him. SANADA escapes a powerbomb, tight cover for 2. SANADA lines up a shot now and Lee avoids it this time, but Lee follows up and hits the big boot. 1, 2, 3. Woah!

Winner: Jake Lee



Time: 4:57

Rating: ** – Daaaamn, SANADA beaten in under 5 minutes?! Lee is a great character who should provide something a little different throughout the tournament, and this gets him off to a strong start. Too short to be of any substance, but this is certainly another upset victory. SANADA losing streak this year?

Match Seven: [B Block] Yuya Uemura [0] vs David Finlay [0] (w/ Gedo)

Finlay off the ropes to knock Uemura down with a shoulder block. Standing switches, side headlock from Uemura, Finlay with a headlock of his own, and Uemura fires back with an armdrag into an armbar. Finlay stomps away in the corner, but Uemura lays in some chops until Finlay turns the tables with chops of his own. Uemura to the apron, knocked backwards into the guardrail. Finlay follows him out there and repeatedly drives him back first into the guard rail. Finlay pulls Uemura through the guardrail and drags him back into the ring. Hard Irish whip into the buckles as Finlay takes some time to talk trash to his opponent.

Running uppercut and a vertical suplex, tossing Uemura halfway across the ring. 1, 2, no. More armdrags from Uemura and a dropkick takes Finlay off his feet. Bulldog out of the corner, 1, 2, no. Uemura climbs to the top but Finlay cuts him off. Repeated headbutts and a superplex from Finlay gets a 2 count. Sidewalk backbreaker and a cocky cover gets another 2. Finlay spits at Hiromu Takahashi, who is on Japanese commentary. Shot to the small of the back by Finlay, but Uemura counters into a splash and a back body drop. Clothesline takes both men to the outside, but Uemura holds onto the ropes and skins the cat back inside. He takes a run up and hits a diving splash to the floor! Finlay sent into the guardrail now, back to the ring and a Tomahawk chop takes down Finlay. Back suplex, 1, 2, no. To the top again, this time Uemura hits a crossbody but Finlay kicks out at 2. Uemura hooks the arms, Finlay escapes, but Uemura with a backslide for 2. Crucifix gets 2 as well. Uemura catches him with an uranagi for 2, keeping the pressure on. Blue Thunder-style powerbomb gets 2 for Finlay. Dominator connects! 1, 2, NO, Uemura kicks out!

Finlay looks for another Dominator, Uemura escapes and hits a German suplex for 2! He maintains a waist lock, Dragon suplex this time! 1, 2, no. Underhook applied by Uemura, countered. Roaring elbows and a Pele kick from Uemura, but Finlay back with a huge lariat. Buckle bomb, and again! Another powerbomb attempt in the center of the ring, but Uemura counters with a hurracanrana into a pinfall, 1, 2, 3!!

Winner: Yuya Uemura

Time: 16:23

Rating: ***3/4 – OK I did NOT expect this to be that good! Uemura played his fiery Young Lion role perfectly here, taking a ton of punishment and somehow still battling through. Repeated showings like that are going to increase Uemura’s stock tenfold.

Match Eight: [A Block] Gabe Kidd [0] vs EVIL [0]

Tope con hilo from Kidd interrupts EVIL’s entrance! Brainbuster to Dick Togo and Kidd tosses him to the floor. Kidd to the top, moonsault off the middle buckle takes EVIL out on the floor. Bell hasn’t rung yet so Kidd grabs a couple of chairs. EVIL has a chair too, and they both batter chairs at each other until they both drop them, and Kidd just slaps him. Kidd takes a huge run up across the entire arena…and runs straight into a thrown chair shot from EVIL! Chair wrapped around Gabe’s neck and EVIL smacks it with another chair as EVIL makes his way to the ring. Osaka are solidly behind Gabe Kidd! The bell finally rings as EVIL enters and now the referee starts the count as Kidd is still down on the floor. We get up to 14 but Kidd slides under the bottom rope.

EVIL whips Kidd into the corner, and Kidd collapses as EVIL removes the turnbuckle padding off-camera. 1, 2, no. Chops by EVIL, but this just angers Kidd who asks for more. EVIL rakes the eyes, but Kidd comes back with a lariat. Chops in the corner from Kidd and a jab to the jaw. Front face slam gets a 2, EVIL catches him in the ropes and hits the rope-assisted stomp to the chest. Fisherman’s suplex, 1, 2, no. Lariats traded now, roaring elbow from EVIL, and keeps the momentum going with another lariat to take Kidd off his feet.

Misdirection from EVIL and another lariat connects, but Kidd comes back with a backdrop driver. 1, 2, no. EVIL shoves the referee in the way of Kidd. EVIL looks for the Magic Killer, using the referee for the assist, but Kidd reverses and gets a brainbuster. Lariat connects, 1, 2, no. Togo up for the distraction but Kidd boots him off the apron…referee shoved away, and now Togo in the ring to choke out Gabe Kidd. EVIL with the low blow, Magic Killer delivered. Everything is EVIL! 1, 2, 3.

Winner: EVIL

Time: 9:44

Rating: **1/2 – Some bright spots from Kidd, but this was the usual story of EVIL shenanigans. Fortunately, Togo wasn’t at play through the whole duration, but that’s a sour start as House of Torture continue to be a low point of NJPW programming.

Match Nine: [B Block] Yota Tsuji [0] vs Konosuke Takeshita [0]

Tsuji and Takeshita square off face to face before locking up. Evenly matched in the early goings, Tsuji avoids a big strike in the corner and Takeshita takes a moment to compose himself. Clean break from Takeshita but Tsuji open hand slaps him hard in the chest. Kick to the shoulder, shoulder block gets just a 1 count for Tsuji. Takeshita rakes the eyes, builds up steam running the ropes, and hits a flying forearm! To the floor, tope con hilo takes out Tsuji as Takeshita stands tall.

Tsuji charges at Takeshita against the railings, but Takeshita elevates him and drops him throat first across the rail. Back in the ring, senton off the middle rope connects as Takeshita poses. Tsuji tries to battle back with a light headbutt, and Takeshita isn’t amused. Takeshita runs at Tsuji in the corner, Tsuji catches him with his legs and drives Takeshita face-first into the canvas to create some breathing room. Tsuji skins the cat to the top rope, diving tijeras! Takeshita spills to the floor, and a tope tornillo follows up for Tsuji! Back to the ring now, mini curb stomp and an elevated knee gutbuster connects before Tsuji applies a Boston Crab to Takeshita. Tsuji reaches back to hook the arms too, and then stomps Takeshita’s head to the mat!

Both men look for a suplex, Takeshita ultimately wins it and drops Tsuji with a big-time brainbuster. They get to their feet, Takeshita with a forearm in the corner, but Tsuji comes back with a splash in the opposite corner! Running Knee by Takeshita! German suplex, bridging pin, 1, 2, no, Tsuji kicks out! Takeshita to the apron heads up top, Tsuji catches him with an enziguri. They battle on the middle rope, head to the top rope, oh shit Takeshita fell backwards, foot caught in the ropes. They try again, headbutt by Tsuji, and Takeshita drops to the apron. They head back up again, Spanish Fly from the top rope and Tsuji makes the cover, 1, 2, no!

German suplex by Takeshita, Tsuji stays up! Poisonrana connects and Tsuji collapses, but no he springs back with a superkick. Falcon arrow and both men go down. To their feet, they trade forearm shots, and damn these are hard! Takeshita hoists Tsuji up, Blue Thunder Bomb avoided though, victory roll, arm drag, clumsy headscissors, and a huge lariat. Marlowe Crash! 1, 2, NO. Tsuji charges INTO a knee from Takeshita! Blue Thunder Bomb and the Falcon Arrow finishes it for him, 1, 2, 3.

Winner: Konosuke Takeshita

Time: 17:15

Rating: ***3/4 – A couple of slips hold this from legit greatness, but this was a tremendously fun back-and-forth contest. That slip on the ropes could have been ugly so they’re lucky there! From a methodical start, the pace picked up massively towards the end as they started throwing bombs, and Takeshita just had that little bit more in his arsenal. Good stuff.

Match Ten: [A Block] Tetsuya Naito [0] vs Shingo Takagi [0]

Naito with the LIJ fist pump…and Shingo doesn’t respond! All bets are off, Shingo means business. Naito avoids an early lariat attempt, and again, which seems to piss off Shingo. Naito grabs the hair of Shingo, they run the ropes, Naito goes for a hip toss but Shingo grabs the hair this time. Misdirection from both guys, and Naito is tranquilo…but Shingo follows up with a senton! Naito tossed to the outside, whipped into the railings. Shingo drops him across the apron and suplexes him on the thin padding around the ring. Back in the ring, Shingo drops a knee to the face of Naito and follows up with a back elbow/lariat combination.

Back suplex continues the assault on Naito as Shingo signals for the belt around his waist. Naito fights back in the corner, Shingo with a suplex, and then steps over into an STF. Naito reaches for the ropes, Shingo grabs it and applies an armbar. To their feet, they exchange strikes, until a throat thrust knocks Naito back to the canvas. Knees to the midsection, Naito with an armdrag but the back of Shingo’s head collides with Naito’s outstretched knee. Another armdrag connects, back elbow in the corner and a stalling neckbreaker. 1, 2, no. Naito grapevines the arms and neck, almost like a Full Nelson with his legs, but Shingo reaches the ropes with his legs. Naito won’t break the hold! Red Shoes has to get involved to physically break it up. Stomps to the back of Shingo, and an abdominal stretch applied but Shingo gets out of it. Tornado DDT attempt, Shingo shrugs him off though. DDT by Shingo turns the tables in a split second. Hammer and anvil elbows, sliding lariat, powerbomb! 1, 2, no.

Shingo is thinking Made in Japan, but Naito sees it coming and elbows out of it. Arm drag escape, enziguri from Naito, and the Gloria connects! 1, 2, no. Naito looks for Destino, Shingo fights it and Naito elbows him away. Naito climbs to the middle buckle, delivers the Esparanza. Wild elbows in the corner from Naito now, and he sits Shingo on the top rope. Naito to the top, slips and Shingo gets him on his shoulders! STAY DREAM OFF THE ROPES! 1, 2, NO.

Shingo spits at Naito and they trade forearms again, firing each other up. Slap by Naito! Sliding bomber gets a 1. Pumping Bomber! Made in Japan connects, 1, 2, NO. Shingo is thinking Last of the Dragon but Naito clubs the back of his head to escape it. Naito tries to build up steam but can’t. Shingo gets him up, Naito counters with a Destino and both men are down.

Naito lifts Shingo to the top again, Frankensteiner! Shingo back up though! Tornado DDT connects for Naito, and he is poised and ready now. Back elbow from Shingo, Destino for Naito but Shingo avoids it. Galencia, Naito again tries for the Destino but can’t get it. Enziguri from Naito, TD 98 from Shingo, drops Naito on the back of his neck!! But it’s not enough. Running forearm, Last of the Dragon!! That did it. 1, 2, 3.

Winner: Shingo Takagi

Time: 23:17

Rating: **** – Big fight feel from the get-go, and they delivered, even with Naito occasionally looking a little ropey. They told the timeless story of two stablemates wanting to prove themselves against each other, and this just kept building and building. I love that they didn’t spam their finishers either or burn through them with a ton of kickouts. Great main event for Night One right here.



Post-match, Shingo shares his water with Naito, how sweet! Naito leaves but Shingo tells him to hold on. Naito won the last time they faced, and tonight Shingo is on top. Maybe this was their final match together? But since they’re now 1-1, one day they have to have a rubber match. Shingo thanks Naito and raises the LIJ fist.

To close Night One, we have the following standings:

[A Block]

Callum Newman – 2

Zack Sabre Jr – 2

Jake Lee – 2

EVIL – 2

Shingo Takagi – 2

Tetsuya Naito – 0

Shota Umino – 0

Great-O-Khan – 0

SANADA – 0

Gabe Kidd – 0

[B Block]

Boltin Oleg – 2

HENARE – 2

Jeff Cobb – 2

Yuya Uemura – 2

Konosuke Takeshita – 2

Ren Narita – 0

El Phantasmo – 0

Hirooki Goto – 0

David Finlay – 0

Yota Tsuji – 0

With that, we are done for Night One – thanks for joining us, everyone. I’ll be back later tonight with live coverage of AEW Collision, and the G1 reviews will continue tomorrow. Happy weekend, folks!