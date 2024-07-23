Sambus’ NJPW G1 Climax 34 Night 3 Review  

NJPW G1 Climax 34 Night 3

Location: Hiroshima, Japan

Venue: Hiroshima SunPlaza Hall

English commentary: Walker Stewart & ELP

Skipping the undercard matches as we’re focusing purely on G1 tournament action. We start off with our sole B Block tournament action tonight, as Takeshita was booked for DDT’s Peter Pan show this past Sunday, beating Masato Tanaka, and thus couldn’t compete for Night Two.

[B Block] Jeff Cobb [2] vs Konosuke Takeshita [2]

Takeshita tries a shoulder block as the bell rings, but no luck. Cobb goes for one too, Takeshita holds on. Boot to the face, Takeshita comes flying back from the ropes with a flying forearm. Cobb comes storming out of the corner with a pounce, sending Takeshita flying! Double throat thrust, Cobb with clubbing blows to ground Takeshita and then he stands on the back and poses like Takeshita is a surfboard. Takeshita rolls to the apron, Cobb follows him there, looking for a suplex. Takeshita lands back inside the ring safely and smacks Cobb with a big forearm, following up with a tope con hilo to take out Cobb on the floor.

Back inside the ring, Takeshita ascends the ropes and Cobb nails a dropkick to put a stop to him. Gutwrench suplex off the ropes! 1, 2, no. Straight into a standing moonsault, 1, 2, no. Cobb climbs the ropes now, caught with a right hand, superplex delivered by Takeshita and he practically deadlifted him off the ropes there!

Cobb avoids a splash in the corner, Takeshita avoids a German suplex and hits a poisonrana but Cobb comes right back with a lariat to turn Takeshita inside out. Waistlock applied by Cobb, standing switch, Cobb fights out. DEADLIFT German by Takeshita, 1, 2, NO! Powerdrive knee countered into the Spin Cycle. Uranagi, hammer and sickle combo connects for a 2 count for Cobb. Powerslam attempt, Takeshita tries a Blue Thunder, can’t get it, hurracanrana from Cobb, Takeshita comes back off the ropes and nails the Blue Thunder Bomb for 1, 2, no! Tour of the Islands countered, big knee from Cobb, Powerdrive in response from Takeshita. HUGE forearm from Takeshita rocks Cobb! Raging Fire (spinning Falcon Arrow) connects, and that’s enough for the 1, 2, 3.

Winner: Konosuke Takeshita

Time: 10:28

Rating: ***3/4 – Takeshita is on a RUN here, this is going to be so much fun. The amount of action packed into 10 minutes was mad, without ever reaching overkill or devolving into a ton of no-selling. Takeshita is a big strong boy for all those deadlifts! This was VERY NICE.

[A Block] Callum Newman [2] vs Zack Sabre Jr [4]

Our first Battle of the Brits for the tournament. Both men vie for wrist control in the opening moments, ZSJ working down to the leg to twist the ankle, but Newman escapes. Headscissor grapevine from Zack, Newman escapes the hold again. Leg trip and a low dropkick from Newman, and he jumps to the middle rope as Zack heads to the floor, moonsault to the outside to catch ZSJ off-guard. Back in the ring, Newman with a chinlock, Zack seems amused at his tekkers and welcomes it.

Arm wringer sends Newman to the mat, followed by a kick to the spine. A little joint manipulation ensues, and ZSJ stomps on the outstretched elbow and wrist. Newman to his feet and he tries to battle with one hand now. Uppercut by Sabre Jr, big boots connect until Newman comes back with some of his own. They pick up the pace, Newman avoids a few blows until he ricochets off the ropes with a flying kick. Running uppercut in the corner, PK from Newman, 1, 2, no.

Newman kips up after receiving an uppercut and a roundhouse kick knocks ZSJ to the mat for a 2 count. Spin kick to the midsection, Newman looks for the double stomp, ZSJ comes back with the tornado DDT, holds on, and locks in the guillotine choke! Newman manages to suplex ZSJ to break the hold!

Tornado kick caught, Sabre Jr gets a kneebar, transitions into a reverse Figure Four with a heel hook. Newman is in the center of the ring…but manages to roll to the ropes. Zack picks the leg, rolls into an ankle lock, but Newman escapes it. Crazy amount of pinning attempts and reversals, ZSJ gets the prawn hold but the pinfall is broken. Shotgun dropkick and a roundhouse kick from Newman, looks for the Oscutter but ZSJ catches him, misses the Zack Driver though. Octopus stretch from Newman, but ZSJ counters … no Newman gets a Code Red! 1, 2, no. Powerbomb attempt from Newman is countered into the triangle choke, Newman counters that into a powerbomb. ZSJ keeps the triangle applied though but Newman tries stomping on his face to break it…ZSJ won’t let go, and as Zack stretches him even further, Newman has to tap.

Winner: Zack Sabre Jr

Time: 11:57

Rating: ***1/2 – Lovely bit of tekkers from both guys, and this was another especially strong showing from Newman whose stock is soaring in this tournament already. ZSJ is capable of putting on a technical clinic in his sleep, but Newman impressed here in keeping up with him, especially in those closing minutes.

[A Block] Shingo Takagi [2] vs Great-O-Khan [0]

ELP complains on commentary that O-Khan’s entrance is way too long and then says ‘Don’t worry Walker, no one’s gonna watch this in English’ haha.

Scrappy start as neither man can gain control, but O-Khan gets a front facelock and floats over with a lovely butterfly suplex. Kicks to the spine of Takagi, stomping on the lower back and then locks in a triangle submission, but Shingo quickly escapes. O-Khan welcomes some chops from Shingo, and then grabs the wrist, manipulating Shingo down to the canvas to lock in an armbar until Shingo gets the ropes. Sliding lariat from behind puts a stop to O-Khan’s offense.

Lariat in the corner from Shingo, chops and jabs and a whip into the opposite buckles, and Shingo looks for a suplex but O-Khan cuts it off with some Mongolian chops. Double throat thrust from Shingo and a standing senton, followed by a vertical suplex gets a 2 count.

Shingo says it’s Takagi Time, goes for a sliding lariat but it’s caught. Leg trip/STO from O-Khan connects, back elbow from Shingo, and a fireman’s carry and wristclutch takedown by O-Khan gets a 2. Sleeper applied, O-Khan tries to get the Claw locked in too but Shingo backs him into the corner…nope, O-Khan maintains control and hits a sleeper suplex. Immediate Pumping Bomber from Shingo absolutely levels O-Khan! Corner Bomber, Shingo lifts O-Khan to the top rope, superplex connects. Hammer and anvil elbows, misses the sliding lariat but a flurry of elbows connects, headbutt, but O-Khan with one right-hand knocks Shingo back. Spinning slam gets a 2-pump kick! Shingo counters the Eliminator with a desperation DDT! Combination of lariats from Shingo, O-Khan comes back with one of his own. Eliminator again countered, dragon suplex! Pumping bomber gets a 1 count. Both men charge at each other, Shingo gets the better of it with a BIG lariat and gets the 1, 2, 3, with O-Khan kicking out just that little bit too late after the 3.

Winner: Shingo Takagi

Time: 11:06

Rating: ***1/2 – More good stuff as Night Three is rocking so far. These sprint-style matches are so much fun, and these two were always going to have a hard-hitting affair. O-Khan looked strong in defeat too, especially with that late kickout, putting over how equal these men are. Shingo eked out the victory on this occasion, but we’re left with the notion that a rematch could easily give us a different result.

[A Block] Shota Umino [2] vs Gabe Kidd [2]

The bell rings and no one moves for a moment, Umino and Kidd taking stock of each other. They grapple, neither man gets the advantage, and they break. Another lockup, clean break in the ropes from Umino. Kidd backs him into the ropes, not a clean break as he chops him hard. Side headlock, Kidd counters into one of his own, suplex attempt avoided, big slap from Kidd. Double shoulder blocks from both guys, dropkick from Umino connects to win that exchange.

Umino looks for a springboard DDT, pushed off by Kidd though. Back suplex from Kidd levels Shooter. Bulldog headbutt and a kick to the back, Kidd says ‘I hate you’ as he chops Umino in the throat. Gabe drives the boot into the throat in the corner, briefly choking him out. Umino walks into some chops which fire him up. Headbutts from Kidd, Umino goes down and Kidd locks in a Boston Crab, humbling the former Young Boy. Umino reaches the ropes, Kidd uses the 5 count to hold on. Back body drop by Umino, manages to hit the Cross Rhodes to create some space.

Knee strike to the back of the neck, tornado DDT and the Shout It Out gets 2. Ignition connects. Both men on their knees now, trading forearms. Lariats from Kidd, knee strike from Umino, enziguri connects but Kidd doesn’t go down. Lariat gets a 1 count. Exploder by Umino, German suplex follows, roaring elbow. 1, 2, no. Umino with repeated stomps in the corner, he pushes the referee away, paintbrushes Kidd with strikes. Both to their feet, slapping away at each other. The referee separates them, but they start laying into each other with hard slaps and chops now. Death Rider attempt blocked, rebound lariat blocked. Bite to the air and a drillclaw piledriver connects for Kidd, 1, 2, NO. Kidd again locks in the Boston Crab, knee into the small of the back for more of a Liontamer. Kidd sits deep into it, but Umino won’t tap. Gutwrench powerbomb connects instead for the 1, 2, 3.

Winner: Gabe Kidd

Time: 15:57

Rating: *** – Much slower pace from the previous matches, and while it got heated at times, something felt off with a little too much downtime between heat segments. I get Kidd wanting to make Shota tap with the Boston Crab, and the fact that he didn’t was a nice touch for Umino, but the actual finish then seemed anticlimactic.

[A Block] SANADA [2] vs EVIL [4]

Welp, here’s EVIL to put a downer on the night, but at least we have some history here between these two. These guys are 4-4 in previous matches against each other, so this can be considered a rubber match. SANADA puts on a House of Torture t-shirt and EVIL takes the mic. No Chris Charlton to translate, boo. EVIL wants SANADA to lay down and let him pin him. SANADA lies down, EVIL goes for the pin as the bell rings, but SANADA rolls him up for a pin of his own. 1, 2, no. SANADA rips off the t-shirt as EVIL heads to the floor and rings the bell himself, implying a no contest.

SANADA heads to the floor to grab him and bring him back to the ring, and SANADA rings the bell. Paradise Lock applied to EVIL, SANADA takes the run up and hits the dropkick into the ass. SANADA hits the ropes and Togo trips him up. First interference at the 2-minute mark, how delightful. EVIL tosses SANADA to the floor, whips him into the railings, which knocks over the ring announcer’s table and the ring announcer is bowled over too. SANADA tries to get back in the ring, gets to the apron and EVIL knocks him off again, and the ring announcer is again sent flying, ha!

Back in the ring, EVIL covers with just a foot on the chest, 1 count. Whip into the corner, EVIL has removed the turnbuckle padding so SANADA goes hard into the exposed turnbuckle. Multiple covers all get a 2 count, as SANADA expends energy to kick out each time. Side Russian legsweep connects for SANADA, and a dropkick connects. Springboard plancha takes out EVIL as he rolls to the outside. Togo tries to get involved but SANADA whips him into the railings. Back in the ring, SANADA gets a 2 count. Lariat and a fisherman’s suplex gets a 2 for EVIL. Skull End locked in by SANADA in the center of the ring…but EVIL struggles and makes it to the ropes. They fake out accidentally hitting the ref until eventually Marty Asami is taken out by EVIL whipping SANADA into him, and immediately Dick Togo gets involved. Togo and EVIL take turns stomping away at SANADA, lariats in the corner, and Togo tosses EVIL a chair. Chairshot avoided, SANADA ends up tossing the chair back to EVIL and dropkicks it in his face. Shining Wizard connects, misses a DDT attempt, and EVIL counters with a low blow…and SANADA comes back with a low blow of his own!

Both men and the referee recover now, SANADA misses the Shining Wizard. Darkness Falls, 1, 2, no. Everything is EVIL is blocked, SANADA hits the Magic Screw instead. SANADA climbs up for the moonsault, 1, 2, no. Deadfall attempt, no, SANADA hits the Everything is EVIL! Springboard plancha takes out Dick Togo on the outside. Shining Wizard connects, SANADA looks for another but EVIL tosses the referee in the way. With the momentary distraction, EVIL hits another low blow. Spinning neckbreaker/Moonlight Drive connects, 1, 2, 3.

Winner: EVIL

Time: 17:59

Rating: ** – EVIL says he is determined to have the worst match of the night every night, and so far the prophecy has been fulfilled. This had no right going 18 minutes, and it’s the same complaints as always as these House of Torture matches are paint-by-numbers at this stage. Bonus points for those ring announcer spots though, that made me laugh.

[A Block] Tetsuya Naito [0] vs Jake Lee [2]

Naito is potentially on a losing streak, and this would be a BIG win for Lee if he can pull it off. Lee interrupts Naito’s disrobing process to kick his shirt away, so Naito kindly places the t-shirt on the mat for Lee to kick away too, he is perfectly tranquilo about it.

Lee backs Naito into the ropes, clean break and he dusts Naito’s shoulders off. Naito thrown hard into the opposite ropes and they both spill to the floor. Lee whips Naito towards the railings, but Naito swings round the ring post back into the ring. Neckbreaker by Naito, chinlock applied, Lee escapes. Lee deadlifts Naito up into a double chokehold and drops him to the mat.

Back to the floor, Lee whips Naito into the railings and brings him beyond the barricade to the ring announcer’s table. He sends Naito headfirst into the chair, then brings him up onto the entrance ramp. Suplex attempt thwarted, but instead, he SPIKES Naito with a DDT on the staging! The Smart Bastard applauds himself as he makes his way back to the ring, allowing Red Shoes to make the 20 count on the floor. Naito crawls back to the ring, makes it back in at the very last second. Lee doesn’t let up and hits a running PK for a 2 count and gets the rear chinlock again. Another kick gets 2.

Lee goes for a suplex, Naito with an atomic drop to block it and a back elbow, followed by a dropkick to the back. Switcheroo from both guys, Naito looks for the stalling neckbreaker and hits it again. 1, 2, no. To their feet, they trade blows, Lee winning the exchange ultimately with a right hook. Lee with the most evil laugh and then he flips off the crowd. Naito traps the arms and delivers repeated elbows to the side of the neck. Naito up to the middle rope for the Esparanza but Lee catches him with a spinning chokeslam! Running knee connects, 1, 2, no.

Lee signals for another chokeslam but Naito avoids it. Enziguri catches Lee (just!), Destino but it’s botched badly. Naito lifts Lee to the top rope, Lee slips out and looks for a powerbomb, Naito slips out of that. Another enziguri doesn’t quite hit, Lee with a big knee to the gut. Huge high-angle back suplex gets a 2 for Lee. Lee misses the Facebreak shot in the corner, Naito with forearms and an enziguri (still didn’t hit flush!) and Lee comes back with a roundhouse kick. Chokeslam attempt, Naito counters in mid-air into the Destino! 1, 2, 3.

Winner: Tetsuya Naito

Time: 17:03

Rating: *** – Methodical pace, and the crowd was pretty quiet to start without ever fully getting invested, perhaps not buying into Jake Lee just yet. Naito did not look good here on a number of occasions and seemed very off – basically THREE missed enziguris and that rough Destino botch means he did not have a good night. Still, a win is a win and the early losing streak is over. Personally, I’m enjoying Jake Lee’s shtick; he’s been a very welcome addition to the roster thus far.

A Block Standings:

EVIL – 6

Zack Sabre Jr – 6

Shingo Takagi – 4

Gabe Kidd – 4

SANADA – 2

Callum Newman – 2

Jake Lee – 2

Tetsuya Naito – 2

Shota Umino – 2

Great-O-Khan – 0

B Block Standings:

Konosuke Takeshita – 4

Yuya Uemura – 4

HENARE – 4

Boltin Oleg – 2

Jeff Cobb – 2

Ren Narita – 2

Yota Tsuji – 2

El Phantasmo – 0

Hirooki Goto – 0

David Finlay – 0

We return on Thursday for B Block action, highlighted by Yuya Uemera vs Konosuke Takeshita. Judging by both of their performances so far in the tournament, that could be a serious contender. See you then!