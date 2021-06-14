Sami Callihan Shares ‘Texts’ With Scott D’Amore, Says He’s Coming to Impact This Week

Sami Callihan is on the warpath after being “fired” by Don Callis at Against All Odds, and told Scott D’Amore by text that he’ll be at Impact this week. Callihan was fired by Callihan after the Against All Odds main event where the Young Bucks helped Kenny Omega retain the Impact World Title against Moose. Callihan attacked the Bucks and went after Omega when Callis fired him.

Callihan posted to Twitter with “texts” between himself and D’Amore in which he went off on D’Amore:

Callihan: “Really Scott? Off the website and unfollowed on Twitter within 24 hours. You thought I was hard to deal with before, imagine what I’ll do and where I might show up as a FREE AGENT.” D’Amore: “Calm down Sami, I had nothing to do with this. Just give me a little time and I’ll get this sorted out. Things are crazy right now!” Callihan: “NOTHING TO DO WITH IT!? Eric Tompkins already stooged the office and texted me he was told to take me out of the show intro.” D’Amore: “There is stuff going on behind the scenes that you couldn’t imagine. The Anthem board is sending a representative to Impact on Thursday because of all of this. There has never been a Anthem representative here before! Just give me a little time Sami. We’ll sort this out…” Callihan: “Your damn time ran out when you let CallASS fire me. Fired or not, I’m still showing up. See you on Thursday.”