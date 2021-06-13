wrestling / News
Young Bucks Appear at Impact Wrestling Against All Odds, Help Kenny Omega Defeat Moose (Pic, Video)
Kenny Omega retained the Impact World Title at Impact Wrestling Against All Odds tonight by defeating Moose. The match featured an appearance by The Young Bucks who attacked Moose with superkicks and a BTE Trigger and helped Omega hit the one winged angel to score the win.
After the match, Sami Callihan appeared and attacked the Young Bucks with a baseball bat and was about to attack Omega when Don Callis got on the mic and fired Callihan from Impact. Callis and Impact EVP Scott D’Amore argued as the show ended.
Callihan was set to face the winner of Omega vs. Moose at Slammiversary on July 17th. It remains to be seen what happens now with the Omega vs. Callihan match.
Highlights from the match are below.
.@tonyschiavone24 welcomes us to Daily's Place for our HUGE main event World Championship match. #AgainstAllOdds pic.twitter.com/KblN6IKcwk
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 13, 2021
Terminator dive by @KennyOmegamanX. #AgainstAllOdds pic.twitter.com/ewMAzEohEu
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 13, 2021
.@TheMooseNation CRASHES AND BURNS into the crowd! #AgainstAllOdds pic.twitter.com/DDe07ghKAV
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 13, 2021
.@KennyOmegamanX's knees are lethal. #AgainstAllOdds pic.twitter.com/r171IYXW35
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 13, 2021
TOP ROPE SPANISH FLY! #AgainstAllOdds @TheMooseNation pic.twitter.com/P84M2kIyve
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 13, 2021
.@youngbucks just SCREWED @TheMooseNation at #AgainstAllOdds! pic.twitter.com/DC5sWZNqkP
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 13, 2021
.@TheDonCallis just FIRED @TheSamiCallihan!!! #AgainstAllOdds pic.twitter.com/OhdoAJfDiH
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 13, 2021
AND STILL IMPACT World Champion – @KennyOmegamanX! #AgainstAllOdds pic.twitter.com/NtdsNOrKJH
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 13, 2021