Sami Zayn Comedy Show Announced for Netflix Is a Joke Festival

– Just announced by WWE Superstar Sami Zayn, he’ll be putting on a live comedy show as part of the upcoming Netflix Is a Joke Festival next month in Los Angeles, California. The Netflix Is A Joke Presents: Sami Zayn & Friends show is scheduled for Saturday, May 11 at the Avalon Hollywood in Los Angeles.

Tickets for the show go on sale on Friday, April 5. A pre-sale code starts on Thursday, April 4 with the promo code SAMI at Live Nation Comedy.

Zayn will also be in action this weekend at WrestleMania 40. On Night 1, he will challenge Gunther for the WWE Intercontinental Championship. Gunther is currently the longest reigning Intercontinental Champion of all time. The match goes down on Saturday, April 6 at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.