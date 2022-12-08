Sami Zayn Describes Real-Life Dynamic With The Usos

– During a recent interview with Peter Rosenberg for Cheap Heat, WWE Superstar Sami Zayn discussed the real-life dynamic with Jimmy and Jey Uso. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

“It’s funny because these dynamics that we’ve sort of splintered off to with Jimmy and Jey, there’s a certain element — not to say Jey is the angry one or anything, that’s a story we’ve told for six months, but Jimmy really is a laid back dude. The relationship that we [have] onscreen is very, very similar to the relationship we have backstage. … I just saw … a video from 2019 or 2020 of us doing the handshake, because that’s our real-life handshake.”