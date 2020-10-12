wrestling / News
WWE News: Sami Zayn Gives Danhausen a Shout-Out, WWE Wins A Hashtag Sports Award
– Sami Zayn is down with Danhausen, giving the indy star a shout-out on social media. The Intercontinental Champion posted to his Twitter account, retweeting an entrance video of Danhausen and Effy and adding, “Looking goodhausen”:
Looking goodhausen. https://t.co/iI5scFjSRA
— Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) October 11, 2020
– WWE announced that they picked up a win at the Hashtag Sports Awards, taking home the Best OTT of Streaming Experience win for the WWE Network:
WWE Network captured a win at Thursday’s Hashtag Sports Awards, a who’s who in sports and entertainment — CMOs, media executives, athletes, entertainers, creators and storytellers.
At the virtual event, WWE Network was victorious in Best OTT or Streaming Experience, which “recognizes an OTT service or streaming platform that delivers a fresh take on sports coverage (live or shoulder programming) and high-quality user experience in order to adapt to evolving consumption habits.”
Hashtag Sports is the leading platform for media and marketing professionals and the next generation of creative talent across the converging sports and entertainment industries.
