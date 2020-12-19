wrestling / News
Sami Zayn Hosts First Annual Sami Awards on Smackdown (Clip)
The first-ever Sami Awards took place on tonight’s episode of Smackdown, and the big winner was a surprise. Zayn hosted a segment on tonight’s show in which he presented his awards to counter the “phony” Slammy Awards.
The awards for Comeback of the Year (Zayn) and match of the year (Zayn vs. Jeff Hardy vs. AJ Styles for the Intercontinental Championship) were not a surprise, though Superstar of the Year went to Big E. which left Zayn stunned. E. came out to accept, shoving Zayn aside, and issued an acceptance speech before Zayn said that there was a mix-up. That led to E. hitting Zayn with the trophy and tossing him down the ramp before smashing the trophy in celebration.
BEST. AWARDS. SHOW. EVER.@SamiZayn @WWEBigE #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/di4WXJWzu4
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) December 19, 2020
