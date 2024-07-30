Sami Zayn Reflects On His Match With Roman Reigns At WWE Elimination Chamber 2023

Sami Zayn battled Roman Reigns at WWE Elimination Chamber 2023, and he recently looked back on the match. Zayns faced Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the Montreal PPV but came up short, and he spoke about the match with Peter Rosenberg on Cheap Heat. You can see a couple of highlights below (per Fightful):

On whether he thought he should have won: “One thing is, I don’t know if there is a ‘should have.’ It’s hard to evaluate on a long enough timeline. It’s been (a year and a few months) since that. Seeing how it all panned out, let’s say that is where the title switch happened. Everything that has happened in the last year and a half, and there has been a lot of great programming, doesn’t happen the same. It’s the butterfly effect. One thing changes, all these things change. You can go back to big moments and big matches, like Brock (Lesnar) ending the (The Undertaker’s) streak. When it happened, I was in NXT at the time, I was watching it with Juice Robinson. He was so shocked and he goes, ‘It’s going to take me five years to know if this was the right decision or not.’ It’s kind of true. It’s like drafting someone in sports. You draft someone and it takes five years to know if it was the right call. It’s hard to say. There is no way for me to not answer this with bias. I am biased because it was me, it was that story, it was that point in time, in that place, in front of that crowd.”

On how a win by him would have played out: “All I’m going to say is, if I had won that night, it would have been something that lived on forever. I get that it’s a longer story that you’re telling with Roman, and Cody is waiting in the wings, but if I’m looking at it in a bubble, in a vacuum, unquestionably, if I win it that night, that’s a moment that lives on forever. Not just as me, in that moment. As a fan, we ultimately gravitate towards special moments, special audiences, special times when everybody is collectively in a moment that you know will live forever. That would have been one of those moments. I don’t think there is any denying that. Whether it was the right moment for business or right choice or wrong choice, that stuff takes years to figure out. If I’m looking at it in a vacuum, all I can say is that if I had won that night, it would have gone down in history as one of the greatest moments that lived on in 10, 20 years, and you’d still be watching back just for the crowd reaction, if nothing else.”