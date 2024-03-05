– During last night’s edition of WWE Raw, Sami Zayn spoke to Cathy Kelley in a Raw digital exclusive following his win over Ivar during the show. However, following the match, he was attacked by Bronson Reed. Both Zayn and Reed will be competing in the gauntlet match on next week’s show for a shot at Gunther at WrestleMania 40. Below are some highlights:

Sami Zayn on how he feels after the attack by Bronson Reed: “Yeah, not great, got the wind knocked out of me pretty bad. Twice, actually, in a row. So I’m just struggling to catch my breath right now, sorry. I guess I should be angry, and a part of me is, but maybe not as angry as I normally would be or maybe should be, and just WWE is a ride. You know what I mean? It’s feast or famine, I have certainly feasted in my day, and I’ve starved in my day. Well, right now, I’m eating again. I’m eating, and next week, in this gauntlet match, I am going to eat, I am going to devour anything that comes in my way! I am gonna devour the opportunity because that’s what’s hard to come by around here, opportunities!”

On next week being the most important match of his career: “Just when you think you’ve secured your spot or your legacy, you know, whatever, the curveballs just never stop, and I don’t take it for nothing. And I said this earlier, but I’ve had a lot of important matches in my career. Well, they’re all behind me. Right now, the most important match of my career is next week. The next match is the most important match of my career because history’s waiting for me on the other side. So, yeah, that’s where I’m at. That’s where my head’s at right now.”

Next week’s Gauntlet Match will feature Zayn, Reed, Shinsuke Nakamura, Chad Gable, and JD McDonagh. The winner will go on to face Gunther at WrestleMania 40. The event is scheduled for April 6-7 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Lincoln Financial Field. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.

Next week’s edition of Monday Night Raw is being held at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas on March 11. The show will be broadcast live on USA Network starting at 8:00 pm EST.