Alicia Taylor Reflects On Her First Night On WWE SmackDown

Alicia Taylor made her WWE Smackdown debut this week, and she spoke about moving to the brand in a post-show video. The former NXT announcer made her first appearance on Friday’s show, and she appeared in a digital exclusive discussing her debut. You can see a couple of highlights below (per Fightful):

On how her first night on Smackdown felt: “Incredible. I’m glad that I got through one of them. [Laughs] I couldn’t tell if it was my caffeine intake or anxiety or what it was, but before the show, I was like, ah, let’s do it. Let’s go. Let’s f’n go. [Laughs]”

On her final night on NXT: “The other night [at] NXT, my last NXT, they tried to make me cry. I’m a gangster, okay, I can’t be crying. I’m not gonna lie, they brought a little tear. It was special. It was really special. NXT is such a special place, and like you said, Shawn Michaels and Triple H. I’ve always been really close with Triple H and both of them. Shawn, he’s done a great job of taking over NXT and helping it grow to what it is today. It’s just all really special.”