UPDATE: Rachael Ellering and Aubrey Edwards took to social media to comment on getting a fan kicked out of the ROH taping for harassed Skye Blue. The two, who took to action after the fan subjected Blue with sexual remarks, posted to Twitter on Thursday as you can see below.

Edwards wrote:

“If you yell disgusting, vile, hateful things at my coworkers, I will make sure your ass gets kicked out. There is no place for that in wrestling. Heckling is fine, but when you’ve made the performers (me included) feel uncomfortable in their place of work, you’ve gone too far.”

Ellering added:

“The speed in which @RefAubrey and I got out of the ring last night post match to get this creep kicked out was remarkable. Olympic medalist speeds. I’ve NEVER in my career heard such vulgar things being said to talent during a match. Sexual harassment is not heckling.” “I do want to say this: Thank you very much to the rowdy, respectful fans that come out to enjoy the show and support. We really appreciate you! This guy wasn’t a fan. He was a pervert who should be banned from shows for life.”

PWInsider reports that a fan was kicked out of last night’s AEW/ROH TV taping in Edmonton for sexually harassing Skye Blue.

Blue had a match with Rachael Ellering when the comments began. The fan constantly harassed Blue with sexually-themed comments. At one point, the two women were on the floor and the fan continued, which led to Blue telling him to “not be such a pervert, asshole.” She then told him to “fuck off.”

AEW referee Aubrey Edwards then called for security to speak to the man, who was there with his child. The man was removed from the arena by security. AEW officials praised Blue and Ellering for managing to work through their match in spite of the distraction.

Earlier in the night, Saraya pointed out several fans at ringside on Dynamite, calling them “creeps.” One of these was the same man who harassed Blue.

AEW has a policy play before each live event, asking fans not to be discriminatory or harass the performers or fans.