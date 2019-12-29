Sammy Guevara vs. Dustin Rhodes Announced For AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling has announced that a match between Sammy Guevara and Dustin Rhodes will happen on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The episode airs on January 1 from Jacksonville, Florida. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Taz makes a special appearance

* MJF appears

* Cody Rhodes vs. Darby Allin

* Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks vs. PAC and The Lucha Bros

* AEW Women’s Champion Riho (c) vs. Britt Baker vs. Nyla Rose vs. Hikaru Shida (AEW Women’s World Championship)

* Jon Moxley – AEW World Champion Chris Jericho feud continues

* Jon Moxley vs. Trent

* Dustin Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara