Sammy Guevara vs. Dustin Rhodes Announced For AEW Dynamite
All Elite Wrestling has announced that a match between Sammy Guevara and Dustin Rhodes will happen on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The episode airs on January 1 from Jacksonville, Florida. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Taz makes a special appearance
* MJF appears
* Cody Rhodes vs. Darby Allin
* Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks vs. PAC and The Lucha Bros
* AEW Women’s Champion Riho (c) vs. Britt Baker vs. Nyla Rose vs. Hikaru Shida (AEW Women’s World Championship)
* Jon Moxley – AEW World Champion Chris Jericho feud continues
* Jon Moxley vs. Trent
* Dustin Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara
Here we go! @dustinrhodes vs. @sammyguevara is ready for #AEWDynamite Wednesday, Jan 1st!
Get your tickets at https://t.co/5WsWwyDkwZ or watch #AEW Dynamite LIVE every Wednesday on @TNTDrama 8e/7c #AEWonTNT @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/kJQEcR0O5J
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) December 29, 2019
2020 IS MY YEAR!
And I’m starting 2020 by turning Dustin into dust. #BestEver #SpanishGod https://t.co/7yENhDGhyB
— sammy guevara (@sammyguevara) December 29, 2019
