wrestling / News

Sammy Guevara vs. Dustin Rhodes Announced For AEW Dynamite

December 28, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Sammy Guevara Dustin Rhodes AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling has announced that a match between Sammy Guevara and Dustin Rhodes will happen on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The episode airs on January 1 from Jacksonville, Florida. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Taz makes a special appearance
* MJF appears
* Cody Rhodes vs. Darby Allin
* Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks vs. PAC and The Lucha Bros
* AEW Women’s Champion Riho (c) vs. Britt Baker vs. Nyla Rose vs. Hikaru Shida (AEW Women’s World Championship)
* Jon Moxley – AEW World Champion Chris Jericho feud continues
* Jon Moxley vs. Trent
* Dustin Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Dustin Rhodes, Sammy Guevara, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading