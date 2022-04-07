wrestling / News

Samoa Joe Wins AEW Debut Match on Dynamite (Clips)

April 6, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Samoa Joe AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

Samoa Joe was victorious in his first match in AEW, qualifying for the men’s Owen Hart Cup tournament on tonight’s Dynamite. Joe defeated Max Caster on Wednesday night’s show, earning the first spot in the tournament.

Joe was announced to have signed with AEW over the weekend following his debut at ROH Supercard of Honor. You can see clips from tonight’s match below:

