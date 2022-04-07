wrestling / News
Samoa Joe Wins AEW Debut Match on Dynamite (Clips)
Samoa Joe was victorious in his first match in AEW, qualifying for the men’s Owen Hart Cup tournament on tonight’s Dynamite. Joe defeated Max Caster on Wednesday night’s show, earning the first spot in the tournament.
Joe was announced to have signed with AEW over the weekend following his debut at ROH Supercard of Honor. You can see clips from tonight’s match below:
🗣Yo! Listen!🗣 #TheAcclaimed have arrived and @PlatinumMax is ready to face the monster that is @SamoaJoe in this #OwenHart Foundation Tournament Qualifier! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/nbI91b7NT9
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 7, 2022
.@SamoaJoe gets to work on @PlatinumMax! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/bKQkq9mu5p
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 7, 2022
And @SamoaJoe goes flying into @PlatinumMax! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/1I1MtGDVed
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 7, 2022
The first man to qualify for the #OwenHart Foundation Tournament is @SamoaJoe! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/VThJCulD5L
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 7, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Tony Khan On Making Changes After Initial AEW Ratings Decline In 2019
- Jim Ross On Batista vs. The Undertaker At WWE WrestleMania 23, Whether Batista Was Considered To End The Streak
- Eric Bischoff On Cody Rhodes’ WWE Return At WrestleMania 38 Being ‘Magic,’ Samoa Joe Signing With AEW
- Mark Henry Reacts To His ‘Son’ Making Debut At WWE WrestleMania 38