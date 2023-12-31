Samoa Joe On Winning the AEW World Title, What’s Changed Since His Last World Title Reign, Taking Time To Heal, Changing Title Design

Samoa Joe defeated MJF to win the AEW World Title in the main event of AEW Worlds End. After, he spoke during the post-show media scrum and talked about being excited about his win, if he plans to change MJF’s AEW Title design, what’s changed since his last World Title reign, and more. Highlights of his comments are below.

On if he’s going to keep MJF’s Triple B AEW Title design: “This is going in the garbage. This trash right here, this little knock-off, BS, Gucci stuff that he got going on, this is going away. We getting the good belt, the right belt, something that is designed well. I’ve spoken to Tony intensively about it and we’re very much looking forward to it. We got a whole new era going on.”

On cherishing the AEW Title: “To hold the AEW Championship is an accolade that I cherish very much, especially at this point in my career, and competing against the guys here for that championship is something I look forward to. I’m very, very excited.”

On how excited he feels: “Beyond excited. Validation, I think, is just proving a concept that many of you already knew, that I’m the best, most dangerous individual to ever step into this company. I think what’s sitting in front of me [AEW Title] is a testament to that.”

On what’s changed since his last World Title run 15 years ago: “The last time that we were in World Championship territory, it was a very young me, a very wholesome me. This is a very calculated Samoa Joe, this is a very cerebral Samoa Joe that understands responsibility of what’s been put on his shoulders, what he needs to do to maintain that championship status. That’s really what I’m about right now. This is going to be the best version of Samoa Joe the champion that you’ve ever seen.”

On going from seeming like his career was wrapping up to being World Champion of a major promotion: “I think there is a big misconception with that time period. It wasn’t that I was done, it was that I was taking time to heal. We’ve learned so much about concussion protocol, the time it takes to heal properly, and I was taking that time. It was a conscious decision on my part for my health and what I felt I needed to do to get back in the ring and perform at a high level, and I realized it wasn’t rushing back and putting myself in the position to potentially get hurt worse. It was getting back to 100%, following recommendations doctors gave me.”

