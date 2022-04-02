wrestling / News
Samoa Joe Appears at ROH Supercard of Honor, Signs With AEW
Samoa Joe is All Elite, as he appeared at ROH Supercard of Honor and has signed with AEW. At the end of Friday night’s ROH PPV, Joe came out to the ring in his wrestling gear as Jay Lethal and Sonjay Dutt attacked ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham. Joe put the Coquina Clutch on Dutt, staring down Lethal. He then got into the ring and shook Gresham’s hand, while it was announced he will be at AEW Dynamite next week.
After the show, Tony Khan announced that Joe has signed with AEW as you can see below. You can see our live coverage of Supercard of Honor here.
WHAT A RETURN TO #ROH WE ARE WITNESSING RIGHT NOW! @SamoaJoe just arrived and business has picked up! What an incredible night it has been at #SupercardofHonor! pic.twitter.com/P5ssPlI333
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) April 2, 2022
It’s official! @SamoaJoe is ALL ELITE! See you on Wednesday at #AEWDynamite! #SupercardOfHonor @AEW pic.twitter.com/n29KnFhCBP
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) April 2, 2022
