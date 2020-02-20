Samoa Joe Reportedly Suffers Injury During WWE Commercial Shoot, Not Cleared to Wrestle

– According to a report by Pro Wrestling Sheet, WWE Superstar Samoa Joe suffered an injury during a WWE commercial shoot that took place last week. Per the report, Joe hit his head during a bad table break while filming a stunt for the shoot. He’s currently not yet cleared to wrestle after the injury.

Sources who commented on the injury, while not confirmed, stated that this latest injury could put Joe out of action for a “considerable amount of time.” Sadly, this looks like another setback for Joe. He was recently out of action due to a thumb injury. After returning to the ring, he appeared to suffer a concussion last month during a tag team match on Raw, which he was ultimately pulled from mid-match after suffering the injury.

Samoa Joe did wrestle on last week’s Raw (Feb. 10). He teamed up with Kevin Owens and The Viking Raiders against Seth Rollins, Murphy, and AOP. Joe did not appear on last Monday’s show.