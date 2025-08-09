Samoa Joe Recalls The Day He Got His Role on Twisted Metal

In an interview with Marking Out, Samoa Joe recalled the day he got offered the role of Sweet Tooth on Twisted Metal, which was the day he got fired from WWE. He has since went to AEW and is one of the trios champions. The role was offered to him by Sony executive Carter Swan.

He said: “And he kind of called me up out of the blue. I just got fired from WWE, and a couple of hours later, I get this call, and it’s probably been eight years since we spoke. He’s like, ‘Hey man, what’s up? It’s Carter.’ I’m like, ‘Carter, great to hear from you. What’s going on?’ [He asked] ‘Are you doing anything right now?’ I said, ‘Funny, as a matter of fact, funny you mentioned it. Not a damn thing.’ He came back to me, and he goes, ‘Well, you know, I’m doing a show with — I work for Sony Pictures now — and we’re doing this show. It’s based on the video game Twisted Metal [on] PlayStation. Do you remember it?’ [Joe replied] ‘Absolutely. I remember, man. I love it. It came with the system. How could I not remember it? It came in the package,'” he said. “He goes, ‘Well, do you know who the clown is?” [Joe said] ‘Sweet Tooth.’ And [I] did a quick little taped audition, sent it back to him. A couple of hours later, they got back to me and they said, ‘You got the part.’“