Samoa Joe Breaks Record for Longest ROH TV Championship Reign

Samoa Joe is now the longest-reigning ROH TV Champion of all time. As of November 3rd, Joe has been ROH TV Champion for 568 days, surpassing the 567-day record held by Jay Lethal from April 2014 to October of 2015.

Joe won the title from Minoru Suzuki on the April 13th, 2022 episode of AEW Dynamite. In terms of total time as champion between all runs, he is still behind Lethal (two runs for a total of 798 days) and Dragon Lee (two runs for a total of 602 days). He most recently defended the title on last week’s episode of AEW Collision, defeating Rhett Titus.