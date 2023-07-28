Samoa Joe Has The Second-Longest Reign in ROH TV Title History

Samoa Joe has hit a milestone in his reign as the ‘King of Television’, as he has the second-longest run as TV champion in ROH history. Joe has been champion for 471 days since he won it on April 13, 2022 from Minoru Suzuki on AEW Dynamite. This has surpassed Dragon Lee’s 469-day reign for second place. The longest reign in ROH history currently belongs to Jay Lethal, who held the belt from April 4, 2014 to October 23, 2015, a total of 567 days.

Joe is no stranger to lengthy ROH title reigns, as he has the record for the longest World title run in ROH history. He held that belt for 645 days from March 22, 2003 to December 26, 2004.