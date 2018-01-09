UPDATED: Samoa Joe Suffers an Injury on Raw

UPDATE: WWE has posted the following update on the injury Samoa Joe suffered on last night’s WWE Raw…

“During his match, [Samoa Joe] felt a pop at the bottom of his [right] foot,” explained WWE Senior Ringside Physician Dr. Chris Amann. “We took a look and believe he has a plantar fascia rupture, which is a thick tissue rupture under the foot. We will get an MRI to confirm. Treatment includes a period of immobilization in a boot with crutches and platelet rich plasma injections.”

ORIGINAL: It was announced by Kurt Angle that Samoa Joe was out of the Mixed Match Challenge series due to an injury suffered on last night’s WWE Raw. PWinsider reports that WWE sources have confirmed this is not a work and Joe is legitimately injured. At this time, there is no word on what the injury is.