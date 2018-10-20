Samu Discusses Getting to Team With Hulk Hogan in Japan When He Was 19, Explains The Headshrinkers Were as Tough as They Looked on TV, and Praises Paul Heyman as a Genius

– As previously reported, WrestlingInc.com recently interviewed former WWE Superstar Samu of the Headshrinkers, who discussed working with Paul Heyman, Hulk Hogan, and more. Below are some additional highlights from the interview.

Samu on being managed by Paul Heyman: “I loved Paul, he’s a genius. He’s always been around, earlier off he was a photographer and evolved into managing, and now he’s like at the top of the world right now, and it’s all because of the passion he’s had. He’s always loved wrestling, he’s always been around wrestling, and he’s always been good for our business. I’m proud to have known him and been with him and to be a Heyman guy.”

Samu on The Headshrinkers being intimidating because they were tough in real life: “That it wasn’t so much of a gimmick. We are as tough as people thought we were. The kids were scared because they thought we might eat them, and we might. But we take it seriously when we go out there. A lot of people today, it’s so different than it was back then, we used to beat the hell out of each other and enjoy it, and some guys nowadays are afraid they’re gonna break a nail and can’t go to the gym and workout. We had a lot to hold on to back then, but we’re still hanging in there.”

Samu on getting to team with Hulk Hogan in a WWE tour in Japan: “That one was a big one. I had just turned 19 years old, and to be able to go into the New Japan IWGP tag tournament with Hogan as my partner, there was no better at that time. He was over like a million dollars in those days, so you can only imagine me being 19 and being able to be next to him in such a big capacity and big crowds. It was something I’ll always remember, and I hope one day my son is able to get these chances too.”