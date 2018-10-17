Samu is Proud of Roman Reigns, Talks Anoa’i Legacy in Wrestling

– Samu of The Headshrinkers spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview discussing his family’s legacy in wrestling and more. Highlights are below:

On his son training to be a wrestler: “I think it’s more of our upbringing, we were always taught that we could do anything that we wanted to and I still believe that’s true to this day. It just so happened my father and my uncle, Afa and Sika, and the late chief Peter Maivia, they laid the groundwork and the foundation, and we all wanted to follow that and be part of that, and in doing so, we had a lot of big shoes to fill. So I’m proud to be able to say that we’re still around and we’re still filling those shoes. We still have family in there, as you said, Roman Reigns and the Uso twins are doing great up there. I have my son Lance, who’s young and upcoming and he’s waiting for his turn to possibly make it up there to the big time. If not, we’ll go to Japan. But hey, it’s all about the Anoa’i name and the pride that we carry, and we bring it to the ring.”

On the family’s legacy in the industry: “Proud is that we’re all family, we’re all first cousins. Roman Reigns is also my godson too, so that’s not why I’m proud of him. I’m just proud of our family and our accomplishments. Like I said, the shoes that we had to fill were not small. To be able to stay on top for so many years, decades even, generations even, it’s something to be proud of and to take with you.”