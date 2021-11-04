wrestling / News

Samuray del Sol, Aero Star Make AEW Debuts on Dynamite (Clips)

November 3, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Samuray del Sol Aero Star AEW Dynamite

Samuray del Sol and Aerostar had their first matches in AEW, challenging FTR for the AAA World Tag Team Championships on AEW Dynamite. The two faced FTR in the second match of tonight’s show. FTR were able to pick up the win when Cash Wheeler pinned Aero Star with a roll-up and using the ropes for leverage.

