Samuray del Sol, Aero Star Make AEW Debuts on Dynamite (Clips)
Samuray del Sol and Aerostar had their first matches in AEW, challenging FTR for the AAA World Tag Team Championships on AEW Dynamite. The two faced FTR in the second match of tonight’s show. FTR were able to pick up the win when Cash Wheeler pinned Aero Star with a roll-up and using the ropes for leverage.
You can see clips from the match below:
.@aaaerostar1 & @gloat (Samuray Del Sol) have answered #FTR's Open Challenge for their @luchalibreaaa Tag Team Titles – Tune in Live Nationwide for #AEWDynamite on @tntdrama NOW pic.twitter.com/cALGCTjqYO
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 4, 2021
#FTR needs to regroup against the high-flying attack from @aaaerostar1 & @gloat – Tune in Live Nationwide for #AEWDynamite on @tntdrama NOW pic.twitter.com/LCAs0T1BUZ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 4, 2021
#FTR grounds @aaaerostar1 – Tune in Live Nationwide for #AEWDynamite on @tntdrama NOW pic.twitter.com/51zi7L2b4l
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 4, 2021
.@aaaerostar1 gets a big assist from @gloat! #AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/HV2oAh05TJ
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) November 4, 2021
☀️ @gloat ☀️#AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/DyL5Fs9HnA
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) November 4, 2021
#FTR escapes with their @luchalibreaaa Tag Team Titles! Tune in Live Nationwide for #AEWDynamite on @tntdrama NOW pic.twitter.com/8yM0huA0Xs
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 4, 2021
