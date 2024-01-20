Sanders’ AEW Rampage Review 1.19.24  

Greetings & salutations friends! A frosty Lee Sanders with you all for another edition of AEW Rampage coverage! I hope everybody’s staying warm. Snow has hit us twice this week in the DMV and East Coast. I have shoveled so much that I’m already tired of the snow! We are fresh off the performance of HOOK vs Samoa Joe for the AEW World title. How’d you folks enjoy that match? Many are wondering what’s next, as I’m hoping HOOK goes after Christian Cage and his TNT title. Sound off your thoughts! Meanwhile, tonight’s AEW RAMPAGE sees all singles matches as Chris Jericho faces Matt Sydal. Elsewhere, Darby Allin takes on Jeff Hardy. In addition, Anthony Henry vs Penta El Zero Miedo. Finally, Queen Aminata is back facing Kris Statlander.

Location: South Carolina

Venue: North Charleston Coliseum

Commentators: Excalibur, Ian Riccobani, Matt Menard

MATCH 1: Chris Jericho vs Matt Sydal

These are decent reactions for Jericho, who makes a rare entrance appearance after weeks of scrutiny. Collar tie-up to start this one. Jericho shoulder tackles Sydal as Sydal comes back with his quick feet for a leg scissors takedown. Sydal sends Jericho over the ropes as he connects with a meteora to crash into him after diving over the ropes. Back in the ring, Sydal takes the top and hits another meteora for a late kickout. Jericho comes back with a clothesline and a back body drop. A couple of chops soon follow as Sydal gets a hammer thrown into the corner. Sydal manages to stop Jericho’s offense in time to deliver his trademark kicks. A series of reversals leads to Sydal being out in the Walls of Jericho as Sydal is caught in the middle of the ring. Sydal finally manages to get a rope break as Jericho waits for him to come to his feet to deliver a dropkick as we head into our first set of commercials. We’re back as both men are at a vertical base exchanging chops. Jericho is going to work with an Irish whip as Sydal gains the advantage briefly before Jericho comes back with another shoulder tackle. Jericho sent over the top rope as he quickly tried to climb to the top turnbuckle. Jericho tries for a high-risk maneuver but no dice as Sydal catches him with a kick. Sydal with a standing-back moonsault pin attempt as Jericho barely kicks out. Sydal climbs to the top as Jericho follows him in. A couple of forearms to the back as Sydal reverses to set up a powerbomb pin for a near fall. Sydal tries for an air attack as Jericho catches him with a codebreaker for a near fall. Big, knife-edge chops from Jericho. Sydal is sent into the ropes as Sydal comes through with another pin attempt for a two count. Sydal misses a roundhouse kick as Sydal hits the airway crash. Jericho is still in this one! Sydal with knife chops on Jericho in the corner. Jericho reverses and connects with the Judas effect after a nice leg scissors takedown.

Winner:Chris Jericho (10 minutes)

Rating:**

Not too shabby. I have nothing more to say about this one, except I’d love to see more of Sydal in action. He’s been one of my favorites for years now. Never disappointed in his performances.

Takeshita attacks Jericho from behind as he’s making his way up the ramp while Don Callis looks on in approval. Officials come out to break things up. Personally, I enjoyed seeing Callis run away from Jericho after the match was over. Callis talked so much crap on commentary during this match.

MATCH 2: Penta El Zero Miedo vs Anthony Henry

Penta with a shot to the midsection. Anthony with a backstabber followed by a back suplex and kick. Henry tries for a pinfall as Penta quickly kicks out. Henry runs right into a couple of superkicks as he’s put in a fireman’s carry and then the holy driver. It’s another near fall as Penta sets him up on the side ropes and chops his chest silly! Penta tries for the made-in-Japan as Henry counters with a running kick for another near fall. Nice, strong kicks by Henry as Penta fires off chops as both men hit one another with kicks. Henry, with a driver of his own as Penta, was able to kick out. Henry goes to the top and misses a double stomp as Penta hits a belly-to-belly and hits the fear factor to end this one.

Winner:Penta Miedo (4 minutes)

Rating:**

It was a Decent match and a rare instance where we got to see Penta in singles action. Like Matt Sydal, Penta is another athlete who needs more singles action. The Anthony Henry guy seems kind of interesting. I’ve never seen him before, so I will have to rely on you all to chat me up to speed on him.

Rene Paquette is backstage as Saraya tries talking down Ruby SoHo when Ruby chokes out Harley Cameron. Ruby is following up on Harley kissing Angelo Parker and wants to know why. Harley mentions it was Anna Jay’s idea as Saraya eggs on that it was mostly likely Anna. Ruby storms off as Rene looks on at Saraya with a dirty look as she doesn’t take kindly to the stare. Sorry, folks, I’m done on this angle. I’ve been done. Wrap this up already and move on.

MATCH 3: Queen Aminata vs Kris Statlander

There are a series of wristlock reversals as the girls try to jockey for dominance. Both girls wear blue in this match as the two take each other down with arm drags. Stokley Hathaway likes what he sees as both girls tell him to leave the ring. Aminata with a rollup from behind as Statlander kicks out. Nice cartwheel by Aminata, followed up with a kick to the back. Statlander was sent in between the ropes to the outside. Aminata with a diving crossbody through the ropes as we head into our next set of commercials. We’re back as Aminata connects with a couple of hip attacks as Statlander kicks out not once but twice! Aminata with a cross-face as Statlander powers out and tries for maybe a tombstone piledriver. Statlander slides out of it, luckily, and hits Aminata with a lariat for a kick out!! Statlander with an uppercut as Aminata baits her in to set her up for a middle rope attack. Statlander slips from behind and hits a power slam, followed by a spinning falcon arrow for the victory.

Winner:Kris Statlander (7 minutes)

Rating:**

Great effort by both women. Aminata continues to shine in the opportunities she’s been given. I’m loving it!! More of the Queen please!

Footage shown from earlier in the day as Jay Lethal explains to Sunjay Dutt he’s tired of Team Jarrett being a joke. Lethal says that it’s time for him to pursue singles championships before walking off. After a commercial break, Rene catches up with Statlander and Hathaway. Willow Nightingale appears and reveals she missed Statlander’s match because someone canceled her flight. This outburst leads to Hathaway and Willow returning and forth before Statlander steps in. Statlander tells Willow not to trip as they’ll work it out together before taking off. Stokley wonders if that includes him as well as Willow scoffs him off.

MATCH 4: Jeff Hardy vs Darby Allin

Matt Menard has been on commentary since the second match, and I love him doing it. More please! Jeff Hardy and Darby Allin?? Man, this should be on a pay-per-view! We’re off to a hot start as Jeff smacks Darby silly! Darby returns with a shotgun dropkick, followed by a high-risk maneuver from the top to crash into Jeff on the outside! Darby tosses him back inside for a cover as Jeff kicks out! Jeff Hardy rolls to the outside, where Darby gives chase but is sent into the announcer’s table. Darby is sent crashing into the barricades and follows up with a big crossbody! Jeff misses a diving leg attack on Darby as he crashes into the barricades. Darby comes back with clubbing right hands before diving between the ropes and crashing into a steel chair, back first! It’s a scary spot, as Darby could’ve landed on his head there as we head into our final commercial break. We are back as Jeff connects with a couple of running neckbreakers. Jeff goes in for the cover as it’s a two-count! Jeff puts Darby on the top rope as Darby counters with a code red for a kickout! Darby takes to the top turnbuckle, looking for the coffin drop as Jeff comes to his feet. Jeff stops Darby’s progress as he hits a neckbreaker on the ring apron! Jeff pulls a table from under the ring as the referee is very flexible throughout this match. Jeff hits Darby with straight right hands and sets him up on the table. Hardy to the top as he misses the Stanton bomb and crashes through the table as Darby moves in time!! Darby rolls Hardy back into the ring and takes to the top for the coffin drop! Hardy gets his knees up in time to stop him as both men struggle to reach their feet. Jeff tries for a twist of fate as Darby counters with a jackknife pin counter for the win.

Winner:Darby Allin (11 minutes)

Rating:***

Now that was pretty damn good! I wish we didn’t get this match on television. Given how it ended, though, Tony Khan and crew can return to this and add on later. Anything is possible as long as Jeff Hardy can stay out of trouble. We shall see, folks.

Darby offers to shake Jeff’s hand out of respect. Hardy rolls out of the ring, frustrated to end this episode.

End of Show

