Sanders’ AEW Rampage Review 12.6.24  

On paper, we have a well-rounded edition of AEW Rampage, as tonight's action sees the following:

-The Vendetta in action

-Ricochet vs. Komander (Continental Classic – Gold League)

-Daniel Garcia vs. The Beast Mortos (Continental Classic – Blue League)

-Mark Briscoe vs. Kazuchika Okada (Continental Classic – Blue League)

A night full of singles action? Oh, sign me up! Let’s jump right into the action!

Venue: Fishers Event Center

City: Fishers, IN

Commentators: Tony Schiavone, Excalibur, Chris Jericho

MATCH 1: Mark Briscoe vs Kazuchika Okada (Continental Classic-Blue League)

Okada and Briscoe are fighting over by the barricades as I’m joining the opening match already in progress. Okada turns things around and sends Briscoe head-first into the steel post. Briscoe is sent back into the ring as Okada lands several kicks to the head. Okada follows up with a DDT, and a couple forearm strikes to the head after Briscoe returns to a vertical base. Briscoe tries some redneck king-fu but is flatlined as we head into our first set of commercials. The action continues during the fastest hour of wrestling! Okada is setting up Briscoe on the top rope and looking for a superplex. Briscoe counters to send Okada off. Briscoe tries for a dive, but no one is home, and both men enter an exchange of counters. Briscoe gets the upper hand with some kung-fu, followed by an exploder! Briscoe with a clothesline and a fisherman’s buster for a kick-out! Briscoe is looking for the J-driller, but Okada counters with an inverted neckbreaker! Okada climbs to the top and hits a beautiful elbow drop! Okada does not hit the cover as he tries for the rainmaker and misses! Briscoe hits a low-end clothesline and climbs to the top. Briscoe hits the frog splash for a near fall as Okada kicks out! Briscoe is calling for the driller as Okada counters! Briscoe counters Okada’s counter as Okada hits a piledriver for a near fall! Both men are now exchanging elbow strikes. Briscoe gets in multiple strikes when Okada hits him with a dropkick. Briscoe tries for a couple of strikes as Okada hits him with the rainmaker after a beautiful series of counters to pick up the win.

Winner: Okada (13 minutes)

Rating:***

Damn good opener. Okada is my pick, as he could go all the way. We shall see!

Blue League standings

Okada: 4

Fletcher: 6

Garcia: 1

Briscoe: 0

Benjamin: 3

Mortos: 0

Chris Jericho takes a moment to step into the ring to talk trash. Jericho does not appreciate being interrupted by Matt Cardona as he feels Cardona assaulted him on ROH television. Jericho wishes Cardona was there, as he would punch his lights out! Speaking of the devil! Matt Cardona is in the house as he tells Jericho he is ready for whatever opportunity comes his way. Cardona is ready as he is looking to prove himself right when he beats Chris Jericho for the ROH World Championship. Jericho counters back saying he appreciates where Cardona is now in his career. Jericho feels, however, that no matter what Cardona accomplishes, he is still just Zak Ryder! Ouch! A brawl erupts as Bryan Keith comes in to help lay Cardona out, and Jericho and Keith stand tall over the contender.

MATCH 2: The Beast Mortos vs Daniel Garcia (Continental Classic-Blue League)

Mortos tries charging at Garcia a few times and is unsuccessful. Garcia is backed into the corner as Mortos hits him with a big and heavy hand. Garcia lands some high boots that don’t take the big man down. Garcia bounces off the ropes, kicks Mortos in the ankle, and follows up with a dropkick. Mortos catches him on the next attempted strike and sends him over the top rope! Action spills outside, and Garcia runs into a clothesline! Mortos with a massive Samoan drop back inside the ring as we head into a set of commercials. As Garcia hits a side suplex, we are back as Mortos counters back to pick up a near fall. A pretty solid back and forth as Mortos hits a lariat as he ascends to the top. A big corkscrew from Mortos, but no one is home! Garcia tries for a pin, but Mortos kicks out! Garcia hits a crucifix pin, but Mortos kicks out; Garcia hits a jackknife pin for the win! Garcia is now at four points total in the Blue League.

Winner: Daniel Garcia (11 minutes)

Rating:***

Good stuff by both men!

Blue League standings

Okada: 4

Fletcher: 6

Garcia: 4

Briscoe: 0

Benjamin: 3

Mortos: 0

MATCH 3: Deonna Purrazzo and Taya Valkyrie vs Victim 112 and Victim 113

Blink and you’ll miss it!

Winner: Vendetta (2 minutes)

Rating:NE

SQUASH…SQUASH…SQUASH!

MATCH 4: Komander vs Ricochet (Continental Classic-Gold League)

Nice fast-paced action here at our main event, which is full of counters early on! Komander hits a pair of leg scissors to send Ricochet into the corner. Komander tries to run the ropes but gets kicked in the back of the head. We are picking this matchup after the last set of commercial breaks as I had an important phone call to take. Komander was looking for a DDT, but Ricochet denies him as he hits a brain buster! Ricochet hits a running shooting star for a two-count! Ricochet picks him up, and Komander tries tackling him into the corner. Ricochet counters with a couple of shots to the chest. Komander reverses and hits an enziguri followed by a huricarana! Both men used their quickness and exchanged blows. Komander hits a 450 splash as Ricochet somehow kicks out! Komander drops an elbow and climbs to the top again. Ricochet rolls out of danger, grabs Komander, and hits a brainbuster on the apron! Ricochet follows up with a springboard 450 as Komander kicks out! Ricochet looks on pissed as he hits an ax kick, followed by a running Death Valley driver! Ricochet is not done as he hits the running elbow to pick up three points and the win!

Updated Gold League Standing

Allin: 0

Castagnoli: 6

Ospreay: 3

Ricochet: 3

King: 3

Komander: 0

Winner: Ricochet: (11 minutes)

Rating:**

Solid main event and effort by both men!

End of Show

