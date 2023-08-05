Sanders’ AEW Rampage Review 8.4.23  

Hello my friends! Lee Sanders with you all this Friday as Summerslam weekend is upon us! We got ourselves a jam packed edition of RAMPAGE ahead of Collision which is going head to head with Summerslam. No matter your preference, the one thing we all can agree on is this weekend the wrestling community wins! Let’s jump right into the action!

Commentators: Excalibur, Chris Jericho, and Taz

Venue: Yuengling Center

Location: Tampa, FL.

MATCH 1: The Hardys (Matt & Jeff Hardy, Keith Lee vs The Butcher, The Blade & Kip Sabian (with Penelope Ford)

Jeff trying for an early pin attempt on Kip but it fails as Matt is tagged. Matt with a scoop-handle slam, followed by an elbow drop. Matt tries for the twist of fate as Blade is tagged in now. Matt with the side effect and pin attempt as it’s a two count. Butcher tagged in now and he’s no match for Matt Hardy early on. Butcher misses a clothesline as Matt capitalizes by pounding Butcher’s head onto the turnbuckle multiple times before Jeff is tagged. Butcher sends him over the top rope after help from Sabian and Blade as the numbers game proved too much for him. Butcher in control as we head into our first set of ad breaks. We are back as Jeff managed to get in the hot tag to Keith Lee who is looking to be in better shape than in recent years. Keith whips Sabian off his shoulders and sends him crashing into Butcher and Blade. Sabian with an enziguri but misses the next move as Lee turns it into a spinning powerslam! Cover made as Butcher breaks it up! Matt comes in with a twist of fate on Butcher and Blade! Sabian gets a double chop to the chest after failing a midair rope attack, by Lee. Jeff to the top and connects with a Stanton bomb for the victory!

Winner:Hardys and Lee (10 minutes)

Rating: **

Off to a nice and decent start. Happy to see the Hardys pick up a win here considering shat happens with the, coming up shortly. My criticism in recent weeks has been over Jeff’s booking since joining AEW. I’ve been calling for a strong run with his brother. Now that they are back in the states it would appear they are finally heading in the right direction. Keith Lee is one I’m looking at and wonder why he isn’t involved in a good story arc. For me, Lee doesn’t need to be in tag matches anymore as I’d love to see him go back to being a singles competitor. Heck maybe somehow put him in a program with Powerhouse Hobbs. That man and Wardlow have all disappeared in recent weeks. What’s going on???

Video package of The Kingdom is shown as their history is recapped with Adam Cole as they feel he’s forgotten his real friends in them. Sounds as if Kingdom may be looking to put a monkey wrench into Cole with his upcoming title match at ALL IN. We shall see…

“Typical Cole. Always forgetting about his real friends.” Roderick Strong isn’t the only one with a problem with Adam Cole’s new friendship! Watch #AEWRampage on TNT!#TheKingdom pic.twitter.com/sisq5Z3Cua — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 5, 2023

We are back as the Young Bucks talk about getting back to regular tag team action. They see the Hardys and welcome them as the challenge is put out for a tag match next Wednesday. That should be good as I’m looking forward to this one.

MATCH 2: Anna Jay A.S.S. vs Skye Blue

Both women circle one another as Skye gets in an inside-headlock. Anna managed to get out as the two lockup again as this time Anna is behind Skye. Skye powers out with her bottom as Anna runs out the ring to regroup. Skye with a shoulder tackle and a superkick to the jaw. Anna with an elbow strike and a spinning kick to send Skye crashing outside the ring as we go into another set of as breaks. We are back as Anna has Skye in a bow & stretch hold as Skye comes to her feet and powers out. Anna runs into an elbow as it helps Skye go to the top and connect with a crossbody! Skye follows up with a knee strike and a low spinning kick! Hooked pin attempt made as Anna kicks out. Skye with a rollup as Anna kicks out and goes for a back heel kick and the flatliner to receive a near fall. Skye tries for another rollup that takes Anna off guard as Skye connects with a thrust kick followed by a pin attempt as Cool Hand Luke interrupts. Skye smacks him in the face as Anna applies the queenslayer from behind for the submission victory.

Winner:Anna Jay (10 minutes)

Rating: **

Another relatively decent women’s match as the streak continues since Taya vs Britt. The picture-in-picture break ate up half the match sadly. Regardless, an okay match that continues to have me nod my head in approval at the work of Skye. The real winners here? We the fans as the thickness was strong in this showcase…

Kris Statlander is doing squats with Rene Paquette on her shoulders. This is pretty funny as Kris talks about being attacked from behind by Mercedes Martinez as she wants her to brush her teeth, put her pajamas, clean the gutters and more as they will have a match on Collision! How Rene was able to keep a straight face is beyond me folks.

“Tomorrow night on Collision… Momma’s coming home!” TBS Champion Kris Statlander will face Mercedes Martinez TOMORROW NIGHT on #AEWCollision LIVE at 8pm ET/ 7pm CT on TNT! Watch #AEWRampage on TNT!@callmekrisstat | @RealMMartinez pic.twitter.com/J4WU5JX7TO — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 5, 2023

Paul Wight and Tony Schiavone is in the parking lot for our main event as we hear that PAC has not been medically cleared to compete in the parking lot brawl match as the Lucha Bros are calling out the winners from this brawl, to a match on Dynamite next Wednesday.

MATCH 3: AR Fox and Swerve Strickland vs Dead Meat No. 1 and Dead Meat No. 2

AR comes from the top with a dropkick on both of them and follows up by launching himself over the top rope to crash into them. Swerve follows up with an uppercut as he and AR combine for a powerbomb. AR with an uppercut and a cutter as Swerve follows up with a brain buster. AR to the top to connect with a 450 splash to end this one.

Winner:AR Fox and Swerve

Rating:NR

All about establishing AR and Swerve and I’m all for it in this squash match.

QTV is back with another quirky segment…

Brian Cage and Big Bill cut a promo talking about embarrassing FTR and taking away their AEW tsg titles. Cage and Bill are really finding their groove as a team. This promo seals the deal. Great stuff!

MATCH 4: Parking Lot Brawl-Jon Moxley, Claudio Castanogli vs Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta

Not even 60 seconds in as Moxley has taken a fork to the forehead of Trent as he’s busted open! Trent dives off the roof of a car to deliver a crossbody into Moxley. Trent ends up taking a fork to the head of Moxley. Meanwhile, Claudio grabbed a piece of rim from a car and took it to the body of Trent and Chuck. Chuck is sent crashing on the roof of a car onto Trent as Moxley disappears. Claudio applies the big swing on Trent as Moxley reappears with a garbage can as Claudio sends Trent head first into it for an awesome spot! Chuck returns with a street sign to the heads of Moxley and Claudio. Chuck follows up with a fork to the head of Moxley as he introduces a guard rail to the fight. Moxley with a few headbutts and a suplex onto the safety rails as we head into our next set of commercials. We AEW back as Trent connects with a dude buster on the roof of a car to rock Claudio silly! Moxley meanwhile is choking out Trent on the roof of another car. Series of reversals comes from both of these men now as they are trading odd right handed shots. Trent gets the best of it as he knocks him hard and off the car. Moxley comes back as the two are engaged in a hockey style fight. Moxley with an overhead suplex of Trent to crash on the roof of another car. Elsewhere, Chuck spits gasoline on a barbed wired bat as its lit on fire! He’s about to hit Moxley with it when Wheeler Yuta steps in. Wheeler encourages him to hit him with the bat as Moxley takes advantage of the distraction. Yuta takes a screwdriver to the head of Taylor after Moxley grabbed the barbed wire bat. What’s this?! Trent’s mom Sue has arrived with Orange Cassidy who delivers a pretty crossbody onto Mox and Claudio. Claudio cuts him off from behind as Cassidy’s focus was on Yuta. Combat Club attack Cassidy like a pack of wolves. Yuta with a ddt on Cassidy as Trent is hammered into the side of the van. She is told to leave as she hauls ass while the BCC destroys her van! Trent is out on the windshield as Mox connects with a curbstomp! Cover attempt made and this one is deliciously over!

Winner:BCC

Rating:***

A nice change of pace for a Rampage main event. This was for all intents and purposes a fun car crash. Hope Sue is in good hands with ALLSTATE…

End of Show

End of Show