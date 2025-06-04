– During a recent interview with Insight with Chris Van Vliet, TNA Director of Authority and former WWE Superstar Santino Marella discussed his finishing move The Cobra, and if he viewed it as a protected finisher, which not many wrestlers actually kicked out of, other than Daniel Bryan (aka Bryan Danielson). Below are some highlights from Insight:

“No, I think it’s where it kind of was originally in the roster. It wasn’t like super main event guys. The only person ever kicked out of it once with the sleeve was Daniel Bryan, and one person kicked out of it without the sleeve, and that was Sheamus, and that was it. So when you factor in all the live events, yeah, it’s like 99.9%. If I’ve done 1,000 cobras, two guys kicked out. I probably did 2,000 cobras, and two guys kicked out.”