– During a recent interview with Metro UK’s Alistair McGeorge, Santino Marella discussed his new role as Director of Authority in Impact Wrestling, wanting to work with Jordynne Grace in Impact, and more. Below are some highlights from Metro:

Santino Marella on Beth Phoenix: “I knew Beth from OVW. I love Beth to death, her and her husband [Edge], they’re just awesome people. When two people really get wrestling, they get [the idea of] working together, they get the notion of making the people you work with look better and in turn you look better. She’s a very giving person, and that’s why we were comfortable giving each other as much as we could because we knew it would be reciprocated. She’s obviously a Hall of Famer, she’s amazing, man.”

Marella on wanting to work with Jordynne Grace as a tribute to his past work with Phoenix: “I wouldn’t mind doing something, kind of like a tribute to that moving forward with Jordynne Grace. Her [husband Jonathan Gresham is] there so it’s kind of awkward.”

On wanting to take his time engaging with promos with other roster members: “The only limit is our imagination, really. Now that I’m older and a little bit wiser, we don’t have to get it all done in a couple of months. We can just take our time, let’s stretch this out and become a staple of the show and just enjoy the process.”