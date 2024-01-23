Santino Marella Looks Back On Setting Record For Quickest WWE Royal Rumble Elimination

Santino Marella famously set the record for the fastest Royal Rumble elimination in 2009, and he recently looked back at that moment. Marella lasted just one second in the 2009 Rumble match and he appeared on Busted Open Radio recently where he discussed his record-breaking run. You can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On pitching his breaking the record: “There were times I was given lemons and I made lemonade, and that was like a perfect example because, during the production meeting, they said, ‘You’re coming out’ whatever number it is, 16, 17, I can’t remember. ‘But, it’s going to be quick. Just so you know, it’s going to be quick.’ And then I said, ‘Okay, no problem. Can we try and break the record?’ I believe it was Dean Malenko [who] was like, ‘Let me get back to you.’ Later in the day, he came back and gave me the thumbs up, and said, ‘Yup, you’re approved to break the record.'”

On his payday for the match: “I got paid $27 million an hour for that Rumble, but I only worked one second!”