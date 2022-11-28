Various News: Sarah Logan Comments On Ring Name Change, Chris Jericho Appears on Hey! (EW)

– Sarah Logan is now Valhalla, and she took to social media to comment on the new ring name. Logan, who got her new name on last week’s Smackdown, posted to Twitter:

“I’m no longer Sarah Logan I am beloved by the moon And the gods have spoken my true name I am Valhalla.”

I'm no longer Sarah Logan I am beloved by the moon And the gods have spoken my true name I am Valhalla. pic.twitter.com/UsNmSJ5Kll — Sarah Rowe (@SarahRowe) November 26, 2022

– The latest episode of RJ City’s Hey! (EW) features Chris Jericho: