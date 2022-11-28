wrestling / News

Various News: Sarah Logan Comments On Ring Name Change, Chris Jericho Appears on Hey! (EW)

November 27, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Valhalla Sarah Logan Image Credit: WWE

– Sarah Logan is now Valhalla, and she took to social media to comment on the new ring name. Logan, who got her new name on last week’s Smackdown, posted to Twitter:

“I’m no longer Sarah Logan

I am beloved by the moon

And the gods have spoken my true name

I am Valhalla.”

– The latest episode of RJ City’s Hey! (EW) features Chris Jericho:

