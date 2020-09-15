wrestling / News
Various News: Sarah Logan Raising Money For Dog Shelter, Mia Yim Shares Shirt-Cutting Tutorial
September 15, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE alumna Sarah Logan is raising money for a local dog shelter. Logan, aka Sarah Rowe, posted to Twitter noting that she’s selling a shirt through Pro Wrestling Tees with proceeds going to a Cleveland shelter:
All proceeds raised for this T shirt will go to a local shelter here in Cleveland!
The only birthday present I want. https://t.co/NGwdmx2MWJ pic.twitter.com/xkPkDEht7H
— Sarah Rowe (@SarahRowe) September 11, 2020
– Mia Yim shared a video on her YouTube account where she shows how she cuts her shirts:
