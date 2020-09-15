wrestling / News

Various News: Sarah Logan Raising Money For Dog Shelter, Mia Yim Shares Shirt-Cutting Tutorial

September 15, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Sarah Logan Mae Young Classic

– WWE alumna Sarah Logan is raising money for a local dog shelter. Logan, aka Sarah Rowe, posted to Twitter noting that she’s selling a shirt through Pro Wrestling Tees with proceeds going to a Cleveland shelter:

– Mia Yim shared a video on her YouTube account where she shows how she cuts her shirts:

article topics :

Mia Yim, Sarah Logan, Jeremy Thomas

