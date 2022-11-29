Sarath Ton on How He Became a Full-Time Costume Desginer for WWE

– Speaking recently with Sam Roberts on Notsam Wrestling, WWE ring gear and costume designer Sarath Ton discussed how he got started with his gig in WWE. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Sarah Ton the first wrestlers he made ring gear for: “I think the first guy that ordered from me was Percy Watson. And I made something for Mojo.”

On WWE offering him to work starting with WrestleMania 31: “Mark Carano and Hunter pulled me aside and said, ‘Hey, we need help with WrestleMania this year – if you want to come in for two months to help us out and maybe have a good experience, go to WrestleMania.'”

Ton on how what was originally a two-month gig turned into a one year contract offer: “So, I just hopped on for a year. And then six months into that, they were like, ‘Hey, we want to extend you three years.’ And so, I’ve been extended since – so I’ve been there from February 2015 till now.”