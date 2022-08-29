Saraya Announces First Wrestling Appearance Since Leaving WWE

Saraya (formerly Paige in WWE) appeared in a video for World Association of Wrestling this past weekend in the UK, where she announced she will be at an upcoming event. The promotion is owned by her father Ricky Knight and features her brothers, Roy Knight and Zak Zodiac.

During this weekend’s show, Roy turned on Zodiac and hit him with a chair. A video with Saraya played in which she announced that she will be the referee for an upcoming match between the two. That will happen at Fightmare IV on October 15. This will be Saraya’s first appearance at a live wrestling event since she left the WWE. She said:

“You also need an official for the match. An official that’s gonna call it down the middle, an official that’s not gonna take any of your s***. And you’re gonna make up afterwards. So your official for that night is gonna be…me.“