Saraya Recalls Turning Down Romance Angle With Daddy Magic

Saraya says she turned down a romance angle with Daddy Magic in AEW. The AEW alumna spoke on her Rulebreakers podcast about the angle, noting that she didn’t want to do a love storyline and didn’t think it would be appropriate for her to kiss someone since she was in a relationship at the time.

“Daddy Magic, they wanted me to do a love story line with him,” Saraya said (per Fightful). “And I’ve managed to go on my whole career without doing a love storyline, and I wasn’t gonna start. They were like, ‘No, all he’s gonna do is kiss you.’ I had a boyfriend at the time, and I was just like, ‘I can’t do it, you guys. I just can’t do it.’ So I turned down that.”

She continued, “There’s not really anything storyline-wise else I’ve turned down. It’s just like, if I have to kiss someone and I have a boyfriend, I just don’t think it’s appropriate. I’ve never really had like them come up to me and be like, ‘What do you think of this? You want to kiss somebody today?’ I’ve never had that until I got to AEW. Then they were like, ‘Can you kiss Daddy Magic?’ I love Daddy Magic, good guy, but I just couldn’t do it. I couldn’t do it.”

Saraya is currently a free agent, having exited AEW in March.