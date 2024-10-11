Sareee Wins Sukeban World Championship At London Event

Sareee is the new Sukeban World Champion, capturing the title at the promotion’s London show. The NXT alumna defeated Commander Nakajima to win the title at the event, which took place at York Hall in London on Thursday.

This marks Sareee’s first run with the title; Nakajima was the inaugural champion. Her reign ends at 309 days, having won the title in a match with Ichigo Sayaka at Sukeban Miami on December 6th, 2023.