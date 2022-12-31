Sasha Banks Applies For ‘Mone’ Banks’ Trademark

– PWInsider reports that former WWE Superstar Sasha Banks, aka Mercedes Varnado, applied for the trademark “Mone’ Banks” on December 27 with the USPTO. Banks applied for the trademark under Soulnado Inc. under the following categories:

As noted, Sasha Banks is currently in Japan, and she’s expected to appear at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 at the Tokyo Dome on January 4.