Bushiroad CEO Hints That Sasha Banks Could Be At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom
December 30, 2022 | Posted by
It’s been rumored that Sasha Banks is set to debut for New Japan Pro Wrestling at Wrestle Kingdom 17 this upcoming Wednesday. In an interview with Yahoo Japan, Bushiroad CEO Takaaki Kidani hinted that she will make an appearance at the show.
He said: “There is a possibility that she will come to the Dome.”
It’s believed that Banks will be part of the IWGP women’s division. That belt will be defended by KAIRI against Tam Nakano at the January 4 event.
